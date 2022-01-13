Tyson Fury shows signs of opponent frustration after Deontay Wilder KO’s

January 13th, 2022

Tyson Fury went on a rant unseen for a while this week just a day after being told his United States Pay Per View career is dead in the water after Deontay Wilder.

The WBC heavyweight champion lashed out at Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua as his rivals ready to face each other for a second time.

Since defeating Deontay Wilder for a second time, Fury is out of the picture when attempting to land the biggest names in the division.

‘The Gypsy King’ is now aiming to get rid of his mandatory obligation to the World Boxing Council ahead of a meeting with the winner of Usyk vs. Joshua II.

Dillian Whyte, an opponent Fury would never usually consider, is in line for an all-UK title fight, provided the pair can agree on terms.

As a purse bid looms for January 18, Fury bombarded social media when giving Usyk and Joshua a piece of his mind.

He said: “You know what I can’t believe? That ‘AJ’ has gone and given Ukraine all the heavyweight belts back after all my hard work in [retrieving] them. You big useless dosser!

“You’ve let a little steroid man [Usyk] come up from middleweight and sit above you and take all your belts. It will take a real British Lancaster bomber like me to go and relieve the useless little [dosser]. Get the belts and get them back to Britain.”

“You useless dossers!”

DEONTAY WILDER PPV

Fury’s words came a mere twenty-four hours after Premier Boxing Champion’s Tim Smith predicted the undefeated lineal ruler won’t be able to find an opponent for another stateside Pay Per View.

“You know, hey God bless Tyson Fury. But nobody’s coming to see Tyson Fury as a gate attraction unless he’s fighting Deontay Wilder. No one,” said Smith on the PBC Podcast.

“You know, maybe in England – if he fights Anthony Joshua, that’ll be a gate attraction. You know, maybe if he fights Usyk over there, it’s a gate attraction.

“But in America, who’s coming to see Tyson Fury fight anyone other than Deontay Wilder?”

FURY vs. RUIZ JR

Fans immediately defended Fury in response to Smith’s comments, saying that Andy Ruiz Jr. would undoubtedly hit the paid US platform for the two-time world champion.

But as WBN previously revealed first, Al Haymon is lining up Wilder vs. Ruiz Jr. on PPV. Therefore, Haymon would never agree to put Ruiz in the ring with Fury before Wilder.

It just doesn’t make financial sense to PBC.

Frustrations are certainly showing as Fury prepares for a homecoming with Whyte if their stalemate concludes.

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010 with over one billion views.