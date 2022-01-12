Tyson Fury and Wladimir Klitschko go at it on social media over steroids

January 12th, 2022

KMG

Tyson Fury and Wladimir Klitschko got embroiled in a spat over ‘The Gypsy King’ labeling Oleksandr Usyk ‘a little steroid man’ in a bizarre rant.

Klitschko took offense after Fury launched one of the out-of-the-ordinary tirades many had thought were far behind him.

Fury had said: “You know what I can’t believe? That ‘AJ’ has gone and given Ukraine all the heavyweight belts back after all my hard work in [retrieving] them. You big useless dosser!

“You’ve let a little steroid man [Usyk] come up from middleweight and sit above you and take all your belts. It will take a real British Lancaster bomber like me to go and relieve the useless little – get the belts and get them back to Britain.”

He added: “You useless dossers!

“Honestly, bring them to me, the Gypsy King. Bring them to me! And I will put them into place. I’ll relieve them of the belts again.”

The man Fury defeated in 2015 to become the lineal heavyweight king, Klitschko responded by reminding his former opponent why he got banned from the sport for two years between his victory and comeback in 2018.

“Tyson Fury, you live in a glass house. Someone needs to take away your stones.

“It wasn’t long ago before our fight where you actually tested positive. Anyone can Google it. Keep it classy!”

KLITSCHKO WIN

Pointing to photos of his win over Klitschko in Dusseldorf, Fury managed his customary reply.

The current number one in the division stated: “You useless dosser!”

Usyk has remained dignified as Klitschko defended his honor. The current three-belt ruler hasn’t been seen much since dethroning Anthony Joshua.

He’s enjoying the fruits of his labor as a rematch with Joshua hangs in the balance.

Another victory over AJ would certainly mean talks with Fury would open about a mammoth undisputed heavyweight battle.

