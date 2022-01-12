‘Juggernaut’ Joe Joyce eyes big 2022 despite heavyweight title roadblock

January 12th, 2022

Heavyweight contender Joe Joyce is looking to tread water, at the very least, as a title shot against Oleksandr Usyk or Tyson Fury looks off the menu in 2022.

After enjoying an encouraging rise to the summit, ‘The Juggernaut’ is the WBO number one stipulated challenger. Joyce’s run comes on the back of a controversial silver medal at the 2016 Olympics.

Tony Yoka, who won gold, was very fortunate to get the decision on the night.

Joyce could have walked out of Rio with the top prize and would have certainly expected to be more revered by UK sponsors who currently shower compatriot Anthony Joshua with cash for his London 2012 efforts.

HEAVYWEIGHT MANDATORY

Joyce has to stay ready, standing on the cusp of being confirmed for a mandatory shot at the winner of Usyk vs. Joshua II.

He only faces the question of whether Usyk or Joshua will pursue an undisputed battle with Fury after they collide again this year.

It could mean a wait until 2023 for Joyce, who is happy to keep churning out performances until the title block gets removed.

In his latest effort, Joyce defeated the evergreen Carlos Takam. In an interview shared by Queensberry, Joyce aired his reflection.

“I think it was an okay performance from me, and, technique-wise, it was better. But I feel it was a good performance against Takam.

“He landed some good shots that didn’t seem to faze me. I was kind of working out his timing and stuff and landing when I could.

“At the same time, trying to avoid or block most of his looping shots that were coming over the top.

“I found the timing with my jab then landed a good left hook in the sixth. After that, I was like, ‘okay, I will not stop throwing punches until this gets stopped.’

SALAS

Teaming up with Ismael Salas after an initial split, Joyce wants a spring return from injury.

“It is just the way it turned out, really, but I think it was a case of not having worked with Salas.

“This is why I had to reconnect with him and go back to Vegas to start learning some more stuff from him.

“For the Dubois fight, he came over for two weeks to set the game plan and polish up my technique. It resulted in me going in and doing the job.

“I am in a better place after doing a training camp with him, for sure.

“He brings me on a lot. From the start of my professional career, he installed in me the fundamentals and biomechanics of boxing.”

“I am looking to fight sometime in April. There are some great potential heavyweight fights for me for this one, which is something to look forward to [in 2022].

“I will be back punching soon in about six weeks, and this will still be a huge year for me,” he concluded.

