Gervonta Davis offered massive WBA, IBF, and WBO title shot for May

January 12th, 2022

Esther Lin

Gervonta Davis is in line to be fast-tracked to a unified lightweight title shot by the spring, provided Mayweather Promotions are open to a recent offer.

The Pay Per View star is currently in possession of the WBA secondary title to the full version held by George Kambosos Jr.

As WBN revealed earlier this week, Davis and Kambosos have to meet by 2023, when the ‘regular’ championship is retired forever.

GERVONTA DAVIS OFFER

Davis will face a WBA order to battle the rugged Australian, potentially in the next few months or by the end of the year, indeed.

The WBA, IBF, and WBO champion, Kambosos altered the situation in a recent interview with media in his home country. He states he’s already made offers to all the top guys, of which Davis is one.

“I’m coming for the big names, and we’re already in negotiations with everybody,” Kambosos told Fox News Australia.

“It’s going to be in May. May is going to be a great time. The build-up, the name, there’s going to be the build-up.”

However, making the fight is not that simple.

Tank’s handlers Floyd Mayweather and Leonard Ellerbe may not be receptive to the conditions of the event. They primarily stage Davis shows in the United States.

It could prove tricky for Kambosos to persuade Mayweather and Ellerbe to allow their star guy to travel down under so soon.

Devin Haney, the WBC ruler, Vasyl Lomachenko, and Ryan Garcia would be the other three opponents checking their mail.

CHALLENGE

Kambosos, to his credit, wants only the most significant challenges as he prepares to defend his unified straps.

“My entire career has been the hard road. There’s never been an easy option for me. I’ve always had to grind,” pointed out ‘Ferocious’ George.

“We’ve got to really let Australia know what’s going on and how big this fight will be. This will be the biggest fight in Australian history.

“It’ll be a stadium fight in Sydney or Melbourne. We’re in negotiations with both. It will be very exciting.

“I wouldn’t be real to the crowd if I told them I’m coming back for an easy fight. What for?”

Out of the three potential foes, Davis would probably be the least likely to accept a thirty-hour round trip to Australia.

