Four-strong WBC lightweight Tournament confirmed for spring 2022

January 12th, 2022

World Cup Boxing Series (WCBS) has finalized plans for its inaugural “4-Man Lightweight Tournament,” presented by Roy Jones Jr. (RJJ) Boxing Promotions, with the semifinals on February 24th at Palenque De La Expo in Ciudad Obregon, Sonora, Mexico.

At its 59th annual World Boxing Council (WBC) Convention in Mexico City this past November, the WBC committee approved to sanction the WCBS’ “4-Man lightweight Tournament,” created by CEO Terry Hollan and matchmaker Guy Taylor.

“We are extremely grateful for the WBC to sanction our upcoming ‘4-Man Lightweight Tournament,’” Taylor said. “The semifinals will be held February 24th, the championship final June 2nd. The World Boxing Council will crown the winner of the ‘4-Man Tournament’ as its new WBC Latino Lightweight Champion.”

“The WBC hopes to be able to sanction more World Cup Boxing Series tournaments and create great regional champions to enter our world rankings and achieve their goals with the WBC,” WBC Latino President Alberto Guerra commented.

The WCBS “4-Man Tournament” semifinals match-ups have been announced: Luis “Koreano” Torres (14-0, 9 KOs) vs. Rodolfo “Rudy” Flores (14-5, 6 KOs), Alberto “El Alacan” Ruiz (11-4, 8 KOs) vs. Isai “Gaga” Hernandez (11-2-2, 7 KOs).

Semifinal’s action will be contested in 8-round bouts, 10 rounds for the championship final. The WCBS will also feature one “overtime” round, if needed, to declare a winner in the event of a draw upon the conclusion of the scheduled distance.

WCBS will also be offering a “Fight of the Night” and “Knockout” bonuses to each contestant through the duration of its “4-Man Lightweight Tournament.”

The 20-year-old Torres is the favorite going into the tournament. The southpaw is a former WBC Youth Silver lightweight champion who has cruised through his first 14 opponents since making his pro debut in 2017. His last fight was an impressive 10-round decision over Guillermo Avila Godinez (19-11) this past December in Ciudad Obregon.

Flores, 26, has won two of his last three fights. His most notable wins have been by decision versus Jesus Acosta Zazueta (16-5-2) and Jairo Lopez (18-5).

Last August, Ruiz upset 15-0 WBC Latino Lightweight Champion Jair Valtierra by way of a fifth-round knockout to capture the crown.

Hernandez has won five of his last six matches, excluding a “no-contest” in his last fight against 13-0-1 Francisco Lopez, in which Hernandez was holding his own until the fight was stopped due to an accidental headbutt.

“To have undefeated Luis Torres, Mexico’s top-rated lightweight prospect, and the last one to be WBC Latino champion, Alberto Ruiz, in this tournament should show everyone the quality fighters we are providing,” Taylor concluded. “Any man can be defeated on any given night and that’s the beauty of a tournament model.”