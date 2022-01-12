41st edition of Rockin’ Fights to take place on March 18th

January 12th, 2022

Star Boxing and The Paramount are gearing up to kick off the Rockin’ Fights series in 2022 with the 41st edition of the famed “Rockin’ Fights” series scheduled for Friday, March 18th. “Rockin’ Fights 41” will mark the start of the 11th year of fights at The Paramount, since the series inception in 2011.

Tickets are on presale now for our loyal fans until tomorrow January 13 at 10AM using code STAR. Tickets open to the public on Friday, January 14 at 10AM.

The past two years has been a whirlwind for the “Rockin’ Fights” series. Even a 19-month COVID induced hiatus couldn’t stop the “Rockin’ Fights” ring from being graced by top talent from across the world.

Some fighters include super lightweight world title contender and NABA champion, CLETUS “THE HEBREW HAMMER” SELDIN (26-1 21KO’s), undefeated Itlaian, IBO World Super Featherweight Champion, MICHAEL “LONE WOLF” MAGNESI (20-0 12KO’s), former WBC Silver Heavyweight champion and heavyweight world title challenger, CARLOS TAKAM (39-6-1 28KO’s), undefeated rising super lightweight prospect ALEX “EL TORO” VARGAS (12-0 4KO’s), 2016 Irish Olympian “MIGHTY” JOE WARD (5-1 2KO’s).

“We are excited to finally be back in the groove of promoting exciting and fan friendly fights at The Paramount,” said Star Boxing CEO JOE DEGUARDIA. “This will be our third show in seven-months, and we plan to continue to roll with can’t miss action fights. More information on the fight card will be announced soon.”

“Rockin’ Fights” 41 is promoted by Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing. Stay tuned in on all Star Boxing social media platforms (@StarBoxing) for fight announcements and “Rockin’ Fights” updates! Join the conversation by using the hasthag #RockinFights or #RF41.