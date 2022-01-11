VSP Promotions confirm monthly shows in Vietnam from Feb 26

January 11th, 2022

Vietnam based VSP Promotions announced that they will be staging the first of a monthly roster of professional boxing bouts on Saturday February 26, 2022.

The vanguard sports entertainment outfit have chosen the final Saturday of each month to more easily develop a strong following, and it is understood that events will be held in the evening.

VSP plan to hold the initial shows in HCMC at their famous landmark VSP Gym, and later on, at selected iconic locations, when international travel and crowds are welcomed back to the country.

They strongly believe that the inner city location of VSP (District 1 HCMC) will be a winner in attracting and making boxing entertainment accessible to both the devoted fan and the casual.

“HCMC is a great destination for cuisine and drinking at night time, but to be honest, the city is starved of night time entertainment. We are confident that running a Saturday evening show in the middle of the city, it will quickly become a social fixture for locals and tourists. And what healthier way to bring people together than with an exciting sport such as boxing” enthused CEO KP Singh.

VSP sees the monthly events as the ideal opportunity to get scores of talented amateur pro fighters into the pro ranks. Vietnam enjoyed a record medal tally at the 2020 SEA Games, and more recently, sent two representatives at the Tokyo Olympics.

It is expected that the initial promotions will showcase many of the nation’s best known fighters, but VSP are encouraging all boxers that wish to fight as a professional to register.

“We opened applications to apply for professional status just this week, and already, we are considering literally hundreds of applicants!”

“ We are fully aware of how many good and hidden talents are out there in Vietnam. And we fully expect that we will become the dominant fighting nation in this part of the world ! ” stated Mr.Singh.

VSP have already created a major success with their “Victory8” format, which totally endorsed that Vietnam can compete at the highest level with boxers from around the world. So much so, that VSP plan on importing top foreign athletes as soon as travel restrictions fade.

VSP Promotions were responsible for five events in the Philippines last year, and will be hosting their next event in Manila on March 5th. They have already earmarked many pinoy stars they know will be a huge success in Vietnam.

VSP Boxing were quick sign the Philippines’ best technician – the “King’s Warrior” Charly Suarez.

The prodigy Suarez is without peer in Philippines’ boxing, and if you aren’t familiar with his name just yet, you will be quite soon! This former esteemed amateur, famed for winning three consecutive SEA Games gold, is now 9 and 0 as a professional !

His upcoming assignment in March will be for a WBA regional title, and will catapult him into the world rankings. VSP were also hasty to secure a second signing, that of young Mindanao prospect Lorenz Ladrada. The faith has been rewarded, and this former ALA Cebu youngster has wasted no time putting together 4 wins together in exciting fashion.

The fight card for February 26 is yet to be announced, but it is expected to include some of the biggest names in Vietnam boxing. Hanoi legend Nguyen Van Hai signed with VSP last year, and he is strongly rumoured to headline. Other great fighters such as Tokyo Olympians Nguyen Van Duong and Nguyen Thi Tam also are possible, as is former national youth champion Vu Thanh Dat.

“ VSP are sure that we have the raw potential here to produce Asian and World champions. We will name a fight card very soon, but already we are taking enquiries from many international media about this event. And VSP are proposing to show many of these exciting fights shown outside of Vietnam also.

We note that American company Probellum has done a great job securing sports content, and are one of the many to express an interest in Vietnam. We are very confident that we will be taking VSP Boxing to the world very soon!” beamed Mr.Singh.