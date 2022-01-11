Undefeated “Tonka” Sosa headlines “St. Valentine’s Day Massacre”

January 11th, 2022

Vertex Promotions returns February 12th with “St. Valentine’s Day’s Massacre,” headlined by undefeated super lightweight prospect Adrian “Tonka” Sosa, on Saturday night, February 12, at Moseley’s On The Charles in Dedham, Massachusetts.

“We’re very excited to continue promoting our shows to showcase local talent,” Vertex promoter Dave Clark said. “We made our debut last September and promoted three more pro shows last year. We learned a lot and continue our goal to keep local fighters active and provide an entertaining night out for fans.”

The 26-year-old Sosa (12-0, fighting out of Lawrence (MA), headlined a Vertex show last September in his first action in more than 2 years. He will take on an opponent to be determined Feb. 12th in the 8-round main event.

In the 8-round co-featured event, undefeated ABF American West and NBA Continental champion RayJay “The Destroyer” Bermudez (15-0, 11 KOs) faces TBA as the Albany fighter continues his march towards a major fight.

Undefeated welterweight prospect James “The Slim Reaper” Perella (8-0, 5 KOs), fighting out of Mansfield, Massachusetts, is matched tough against Mexican challenger Danny “Venado” Flores (15-26-1, 8 KOs) in an 8-round bout. Perella is a 4-time USA New England Championships and 4-time New England Golden Gloves Champion.

It’s “Tank Time,” again. Undefeated Weymouth (MA) super welterweight prospect Francis “Frank The Tank” Hogan (9-0, 9 KOs) will attempt to keep his perfect pro record intact and go 10-for-10 in an 8-rounder versus TBA.

Boston Irish will be in the house as Ireland-natives “Lethal” Larry Fryers (11-5, 4 KOs) and Tommy “The Kid” O’Toole” (2-0, 2 KOs) are schedule to be in action. Fryers, a welterweight now living in Yonkers (NY), is a 20212 Ulster Intermediate Champion, while light heavyweight O’Toole (2-0, 2 KOs) returns to the Boston area for his third pro fight. O’Toole, fighting out of Galway, was a 2019 Irish Elite Championship gold medalist.

Fryers will be in a scheduled 8-rounder, O’Toole a 4, and both will be matched against opponents to be determined.

Also fighting in 4-round matches against TBA’s are popular Dorchester (MA) featherweight Troy Anderson, Jr. (1-0, 1 KO), a 2016 Rocky Marciano Tournament champion, and Southbridge (MA) super featherweight Alex Rivera (2-0, 1 KO).

Opponents will soon be announced. Fighters subject to change.

Tickets are on sale for $85.00 and up (ringside), $75.00 (general admission) and $50.00 (standing room). Tickets are available to purchase online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/st-valentines-day-massacre-21222-tickets-243038654157?aff=ebdssbdestsearch or contact any of the competing fighters to purchase tickets.

Doors will open at 6:30 pm. ET with the first bout scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET.