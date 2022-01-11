Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza rescheduled for March 4 due to Covid

The homecoming of former unified junior welterweight world champion Jose Ramirez is happening, just 27 days later than expected.

Central Valley native Ramirez will fight former two-weight world champion Jose “Sniper” Pedraza in the 12-round main event Friday, March 4 at Save Mart Center in Fresno, California.

Ramirez and Pedraza were scheduled to fight Saturday, Feb. 5, but Pedraza tested positive for COVID-19.

In the six-round heavyweight special feature immediately before the main event, Olympic silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr., from the Central Valley town of Tulare, California, will make his long-awaited professional debut.

The 10-round co-feature will see the Top Rank debut of featherweight contender Joet Gonzalez, who will fight Filipino veteran Jeo Santisima. The entire Ramirez-Pedraza card will stream live and exclusively in the United States on ESPN+.

Promoted by Top Rank, tickets starting at $36 are on sale and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets purchased for the Feb. 5 date will be honored for March 4.