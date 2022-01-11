‘Suck my fat black ****!’ – Floyd Mayweather star hits back after no charges

January 11th, 2022

Esther Lin

Floyd Mayweather star Rolando Romero has hit back after losing his place on a Pay Per View world title card alongside Gervonta Davis.

Last year, Romero went through pre-fight press conference duties with Davis to get pulled from the event and replaced.

Isaac Cruz eventually stepped in to enhance his reputation in a gallant effort against multi-weight ruler Davis.

As for ‘The Boxer Formely Known as Rolly,’ his stance in the public eye diminished. He went on several social media rants to air his concern about returning to the sport.

After a few months, Romero is ready to get back in the ring. Reigniting his PPV with Davis in 2022 looks on the cards.

Before being dropped, Romero was the WBA lightweight Interim champion and mandatory challenger.

Revealing that authorities had quashed all charges stemming from sexual assault allegations, Romero gave a dig at his detractors.

“After three and a half months of my name being slandered with false accusations, having to miss out on opportunities, cheated out of my dream, and out of a massive amount of wealth, the investigation into the allegations made against me has been formally closed.

“Charges were not filed because the allegations could not be substantiated. Because, as I always stated, I am innocent.

“I am now the symbol of freedom, purity, and love known as “The Boxer Formally Known as Rolly.”

“Now all you hating mf’s can suck my fat black ****,” he added.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER BRAND

Romero may need a warm-up fight before the Davis collision can see daylight again. However, the undefeated star remains high on the list of priorities for Floyd Mayweather and his Mayweather Promotions brand.

At no point have Mayweather or CEO Leonard Ellerbe not stood by Romero.

This backing should indicate that Romero could still enjoy a huge 2022 now that the whole thing is behind him.

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010 with over one billion views. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.