Danny Jacobs heads to London, England for ‘Gorilla’ warfare on Feb 12

January 11th, 2022

The USA’s two-time Middleweight World Champion Daniel Jacobs will collide with Britain’s word rated Super-Middleweight contender John Ryder at the famous Alexandra Palace in London on Saturday February 12, live worldwide on DAZN (excluding New Zealand and Australia).

Former WBA and IBF 160lbs king Jacobs (37-3, 30 KOs) earned a split decision win over two-time World Title challenger Gabriel Rosado last time out in November 2020 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Hollywood, just under a year on from his fifth round stoppage win against Mexico’s Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

‘Miracle Man’, who hails from Brooklyn, New York, fell short in his WBC, IBF and WBA Middleweight World Title unification clash with pound-for-pound star Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in May 2019, losing out on all three of the judges’ scorecards, but three years on the 34-year-old still has a burning desire to mix it with the best in the world.

Islington’s Ryder (30-5, 17 KOs) suffered a controversial points loss to former WBA Super-Middleweight World Champion Callum Smith in his one and only World Title challenge at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool in November 2019, but the 33-year-old Tony Sims trained-southpaw returned with wins over Mike Guy and Jozef Jurko in 2019 and 2020.

“I’m super excited to be returning to the ring,” said Jacobs. “It has always been a dream of mine to fight in London as a professional, and I’m looking forward to fighting in front of a great crowd. I’m putting my best foot forward on February 12.”

“This is the fight I need to really bring the best out in me,” said Ryder. “Jacobs is a great fighter but he has had his time and now it’s my time to shine! My dreams are at stake on February 12 and destiny awaits. It’s time to get right back to where I need to be.”

Tickets for Jacobs vs. Ryder are priced £40, £80, £120 and £250 (VIP).

Matchroom Fight Pass members will be able to purchase tickets from midday on Monday January 10. Priority ticket info will be emailed directly to eligible members.

General Sale tickets can be purchased via StubHub (www.stubhub.co.uk) from midday on Tuesday January 11.

Undercard details will be announced soon.