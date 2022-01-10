Dillian Whyte treads a thin line with World Boxing Council legal bid

January 10th, 2022

British heavyweight Dillian Whyte’s action against the World Boxing Council is causing a further delay to a possible Tyson Fury challenge.

The Londoner, already at odds with the WBC over their mandatory shot handling, also disputes an 80-20 purse split for champion Fury.

But with ‘The Gypsy King’ stating his intentions to fight again in March, Whyte is treading a thin line that could see Fury eventually walk away.

At the very least, Fury may set up a non-title event against another opponent and place his lineal status at risk.

A defeat for Fury could devalue any all-UK battle with Whyte in the future.

Confirming the current situation, the WBC said: “The WBC has extended the free negotiations period for the WBC mandatory heavyweight title fight between champion Tyson Fury and interim champion Dillian Whyte.

“If there is no agreement between the parties, a purse bid is on Tuesday, January 18 at noon in Mexico City WBC headquarters.”

The original date was January 11, meaning another week of arguments on both sides about how a deal gets done.

Fury’s trainer Sugarhill Steward wants the fight sorted out, as he exclusively told World Boxing News late last year.

“Let’s have it. Dillian Whyte, he’s a veteran. He’s been out there. He’s been working hard for a lot of years,” Steward told WBN.

“For him to be at this spot is great. I’m sure he wished his (situation) moved forward faster.

“But he’s at the spot where he is right now. He’s holding it down tight. I think he’s one of the top guys and should be next in line.”

WORLD BOXING COUNCIL SHOT

Fury, as always, is vocal on social media, calling out other fighters. However, there aren't that many viable options open to him.

The USA is not an option after the conclusion of the Deontay Wilder trilogy. Therefore, Fury has to look closer to home.

Stablemate Joe Joyce is a firm option, but will 'The Juggernaut' be willing to accept the fight without the green and gold belt at stake?

It’s implausible the Ring Magazine Rocky belt would get sanctioned, either. As we know, it has to be the number one and two in the division.

Joyce tops the shortlist, which Fury named Oleksandr Usyk Anthony Joshua [both off-limits], Whyte and Derek Chisora on a few weeks back.

