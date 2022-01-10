Felix Sturm talks Oscar De La Hoya, Darren Barker and Javier Castillejo

January 10th, 2022

HBO / Golden Boy

Four-time world champion Felix Sturm discussed his past achievements, including a super-fight with Oscar De La Hoya.

After signing a new promotional deal, Sturm’s discussion coincides with his decision to continue a long and successful career.

The 42-year-old spoke ahead of his return to action on March 26 against István Szili at the Westfalenhalle in Dortmund.

It will be his third outing since ending a four-year hiatus from 2016 to 2020.

Sturm now has his sight set on an unprecedented fifth-world title.

In a recent interview, Sturm got asked, ‘What was the biggest moment of your career?”

He responded: “Hands down, the fight against Oscar de la Hoya. That is an absolute highlight of my career.

“A close second would be when I won my fourth world title against Darren Barker. That was exceptional because everyone wrote me off before the fight.

“No one believed I could win. No one thought I could win another world title.

“Darren was a great fighter, and it was just brilliant to defeat him in such spectacular fashion.

“Also, the atmosphere that night in Stuttgart was absolutely electric, probably the best I ever experienced for a fight of mine.

CASTILLEJO

What was the worst?

“Losing by knockout to Javier Castillejo was a very difficult moment for me, a difficult time. To this day, that was my only stoppage loss and the only time I had a serious injury in my career.

“I suffered a zygomatic fracture and a broken jaw and also lost my unification against Daniel Geale.

“It was so close, but for some reason, I didn’t get off to a good start in the fight. The fight didn’t go like I envisioned.

“It took me a while to get over that loss. I would’ve loved a rematch with him. But unfortunately, it never happened.

“However, in my mind, what happened, happened. You cannot change the past. You can only change your future.

“I’m just looking forward to working with Ludger Inholte and LIB Boxpromotion now. Everything I experienced – good and bad – in my life and my career made me the man I am today.”

