WBA title canned if Gervonta Davis accepts George Kambosos Jr. or not

January 10th, 2022

Esther Lin

As they intend to unify all respective divisions to one champion, the WBA will one hundred percent order Gervonta Davis vs. George Kambosos Jr. soon.

The scenario comes about after Davis was informed to choose which division he would compete in, having held WBA secondary belts at 135 and 140.

Davis chose 135, leaving the WBA with less headache regarding the narrowing down of straps held by Kambosos [135] and Josh Taylor [140].

“Gervonta Davis informed the WBA that he will only keep his Lightweight belt,” said President Gilberto Mendoza.

“Gervonta had five days after his fight last Sunday to choose a division, and he decided to stay at 135 pounds.”

According to the new championship rules, Davis would have had to fight Kambosos and Taylor in 2022/23 to keep both straps.

Now, ‘Tank’ will get ordered to agree on a deal with Kambosos Jr. when the WBA’s turn comes around.

A brief look at the World Boxing Association lightweight standings tells you Davis won the lightweight crown in December 2019. He is yet to make a mandatory defense in that time.

Rolando Romero had secured a PPV place to be that challenger. However, he had to pull out due to personal issues.

It’s not clear whether Romero will get another stipulated shot at this stage.

Therefore, the WBA can concentrate solely on dropping the ‘regular’ title for good when ordering Davis and Kambosos Jr. to collide.

The last mandatory on record was Jorge Linares taking on Luke Campbell in 2017. That lengthy spell should mean Davis vs. Kambosos gets commissioned this year.

Being the secondary titleholder to Kambosos Jr’s ‘super’ belt, Davis will have to conform to the stipulation or drop the title altogether.

Should he choose the latter, Kambosos will stand as the only champion in the division with the WBA. The Aussie will then get ordered to face the next contender in line.

Ironically, that could be Romero once he’s cleared to fight again.

GERVONTA DAVIS vs. KAMBOSOS

Promoter Leonard Ellerbe, who handles Davis’ business alongside Floyd Mayweather, has already cast doubt on Davis vs. Kambosos in 2022.

Ellerbe said: “We’re not going to go out there and overpay a fighter just because you all say he’s a big-name fighter.

“We’re not in the business of [losin] money like those other promoters,” he added.

Mayweather made controversial comments stating Davis would be kept in-house as Mayweather Promotions for the foreseeable future.

Therefore, the chances of ever seeing Davis vs. Kambosos Jr. remain slim.

One inevitable happening is that Davis drops the secondary title – one Kambosos way [if he refuses the fight] or another [the WBA act to remove the belt].

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010 with over one billion views. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.