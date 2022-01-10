Al Haymon VP explains Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford PPV problem

According to Al Haymon Vice President Tim Smith, a three-belt Errol Spence vs. Terence Crawford welterweight clash is not a fight worth making right now.

Due to capital problems on both sides of the fence and a lack of Pay Per View interest in Crawford, the event is impossible to make, per Smith.

Despite the fans wanting Spence vs. Crawford done at all costs in 2022, Haymon’s right-hand man doesn’t see the contest as viable.

On the recent PBC Podcast, Smtih explained why. It doesn’t make for good reading as far as the fans are concerned.

“Economics [is the reason]. You don’t want to insult a guy like Terence Crawford. He is a tremendous talent. I’m not taking away anything from his talent,” said Smith.

“But [Crawford] hasn’t been built into a pay-per-view star. I’m not saying that to throw shade at the guy, but you’ve got to go on his track record.

“You’ve got to go and look at what he’s done in the pay-per-view fights he’s been at, been involved in,” he added.

Continuing by diffusing any potential beef with Crawford’s soon-t0-be former handler Bob Arum, Smith believes PBC has to focus on fighters who are signed to their company.

Until free agent Crawford makes his mind up where his future lies, there’s also potentially dealing with an alternative to Arum and Top Rank.

“It’s not my job to tell anybody how to tell him [Crawford] how to make him a Pay Per View star,” pointed out Smith.

“We have enough work on our hands trying to make our own guys into Pay Per View guys. But he just hasn’t been built.

“Trust me, if there was money in him fighting Errol Spence where he could get what he wants, and Errol could get what he wants, that fight would get made.

“But you don’t want to insult the guy,” he concluded.

ERROL SPENCE vs. UGAS

To add further to Crawford’s woes, Spence will face in-house fighter and WBA champion Yordenis Ugas. The pair will collide for every belt except Crawford’s WBO version.

Crawford is out of the picture when it comes to securing a Pay Per View opponent of any note. Even completing his mandatory duties if off the menu as number one-ranked Vergil Ortiz Jr. is due to fight in March against Michael McKinson.

Next in line would be Jaron Ennis, a dangerous choice for anyone at 147. But if Crawford accepted that challenge and moved over to Showtime for at least one fight, ‘Bud’ might have a chance to salvage a Pay Per View event in 2022.

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

