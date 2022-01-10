Heavyweight stars should fear the wrath of a wounded Deontay Wilder

January 10th, 2022

Deontay Wilder will again strike fear into the top division with a return to action in 2022 that should have the most prominent stars looking over their shoulders.

It’s no secret that Wilder has lost two fights in a row leading to speculation the heavyweight puncher might retire. However, WBN understands there’s a short-term goal to pit Wilder against Andy Ruiz Jr. on Pay Per View.

So what ‘The Bronze Bomber’ needs is an interim opponent should Al Haymon decide to aim for Wilder vs. Ruiz Jr. in the second half of 2022.

Wilder will make his comeback on the paid platform soon. It’s a matter of who will be in the opposite corner.

Robert Helenius, Adam Kownacki, Efe Ajagba, and Frank Sanchez are linked as the Premier Boxing Champions roster comes under scrutiny.

Whoever Wilder faces next. It will probably come from PBC stock.

DEONTAY WILDER RETIRE

As for the retirement talk, it hasn’t come directly from Wilder. ‘The Alabama Slammer’ made comments of the Kevin Hart show that spawned a mass of reports stating Wilder would walk away.

This scenario is not the case until confirmed from Wilder’s mouth.

Deontay Wilder told Kevin Hart that he “has already proved everything he needs to at this point in his career.”

And how it’s “leading to him asking himself if he should give it a go one more time or move on to focus on other interests and projects.”

That doesn’t sound like his mind has moved either way.

Tyson Fury, the man who inflicted the only two losses of his career, urged Wilder to continue fighting.

“I am proud to have shared a very special time with Deontay in the ring, which has brought us both more fame and respect,” Fury told The Daily Mail.

“Neither of us will ever forget being part of what people are calling one of the greatest of all heavyweight fights. Nor will the people who watched it.

“Coming through that fire has been good for me as a person. And for Deontay. This was an educating journey for both of us.

“We survived, and for that, I thank God as I do for everything in my life. My wife, my family, my mental health, my boxing.

“I hear he’s beginning to think about retiring. If so, we need to spend time together. We didn’t take in the enormity of it all after our third fight.

MEANING

“I still don’t think we realize everything it means.

“Maybe, in years to come, we will be sitting with our family and friends and reminisce quietly about the fight of our lives,” he added.

We don’t believe the fight is over for Deontay Wilder yet.

The heavyweight division should remain on notice.

