Pound for Pound Top 50 Boxing Rankings: January 2022

January 9th, 2022

World Boxing News provides a comprehensive Top 50 Pound for Pound list of the best boxers in the world for January 2022.

After enjoying one of the most significant years in the sport, Canelo Alvarez is undoubtedly the number one fighter on the planet.

The Mexican claimed the WBN Fighter of the Year Award for 2021, cleaning out the super-middleweight division in eleven months.

Sitting in second place is heavyweight force Oleksandr Usyk. The formidable Ukrainian unified at 200 pounds plus claiming three titles after winning four at the cruiserweight limit.

Seven belts in just five years in two divisions is an unprecedented feat, and Why Usyk should be two on everybody’s ratings.

Tyson Fury is third after enjoying one of the best heavyweight bouts in a generation against Deontay Wilder. Fourth is Japan’s extraordinary knockout specialist Naoya Inoue.

Fifth is Errol Spence as the top welterweight on the planet, just ahead of next-in-line Terence Crawford. ‘Bud’s’ efforts at 147 have been painful thus far and why he cannot get named in the top five on past glories.

Vasyl Lomachenko, the ex-pound for pound king, is seventh, followed by Josh Taylor, the rejuvenated Nonito Donaire, and Mexican hardman Juan Estrada.

WBN POUND FOR POUND TOP 50 – JANUARY 2022

1 CANELO ALVAREZ

RANKING IN JANUARY: 1

2 OLEKSANDR USYK

RANKING IN JANUARY: 8

3 TYSON FURY

RANKING IN JANUARY: 3

4 NAOYA INOUE

RANKING IN JANUARY: 5

5 ERROL SPENCE

RANKING IN JANUARY: 2

6 TERENCE CRAWFORD

RANKING IN JANUARY: 6

7 VASYL LOMACHENKO

RANKING IN JANUARY: 12

8 JOSH TAYLOR

RANKING IN JANUARY: 26

9 NONITO DONAIRE

RANKING IN JANUARY: 30

10 JUAN ESTRADA

RANKING IN JANUARY: 11

11 GEORGE KAMBOSOS JR

RANKING IN JANUARY: NE

12 GERVONTA DAVIS

RANKING IN JANUARY: 13

13 KAZUTO IOKA

RANKING IN JANUARY: 9

14 GENNADIY GOLOVKIN

RANKING IN JANUARY: 10

15 ROMAN GONZALEZ

RANKING IN JANUARY: 17

16 JERMELL CHARLO

RANKING IN JANUARY: 25

17 TEOFIMO LOPEZ

RANKING IN JANUARY: 4

18 YORDENIS UGAS

RANKING IN JANUARY: NE

19 OSCAR VALDEZ

RANKING IN JANUARY: NE

20 ARTUR BETERBIEV

RANKING IN JANUARY: 23

21 DEONTAY WILDER

RANKING IN JANUARY: 22

22 LEO SANTA CRUZ

RANKING IN JANUARY: 19

23 KOSEI TANAKA

RANKING IN JANUARY: 20

24 SHAKUR STEVENSON

RANKING IN JANUARY: NE

25 to 50

25 SRISAKET SOR RUNGVISAI

RANKING IN JANUARY: 24

26 JOSE RAMIREZ

RANKING IN JANUARY: 16

27 JERMALL CHARLO

RANKING IN JANUARY: 28

28 ANTHONY JOSHUA

RANKING IN JANUARY: 14

29 REGIS PROGRAIS

RANKING IN JANUARY: 27

30 STEPHEN FULTON JR

RANKING IN JANUARY: NE

31 GARY RUSSELL JR.

RANKING IN JANUARY: 29

32 EMANUEL NAVARRETE

RANKING IN JANUARY: 39

33 DMITRY BIVOL

RANKING IN JANUARY: 37

34 ANDY RUIZ JR.

RANKING IN JANUARY: 34

35 WANHENG MENAYOTHIN

RANKING IN JANUARY: 31

36 DANIEL JACOBS

RANKING IN JANUARY: 32

37 KEITH THURMAN

RANKING IN JANUARY: 33

38 DEMETRIUS ANDRADE

RANKING IN JANUARY: 43

39 DAVID BENAVIDEZ

RANKING IN JANUARY: 44

40 GUILLERMO RIGONDEAUX

RANKING IN JANUARY: 36

41 JOHN RIEL CASIMERO

RANKING IN JANUARY: 48

42 MIGUEL BERCHELT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 21

43 GILBERTO RAMIREZ

RANKING IN JANUARY: 45

44 MAIRIS BRIEDIS

RANKING IN JANUARY: 38

45 SANDOR MARTIN

RANKING IN JANUARY: NE

46 MURODJON AKHMADALIEV

RANKING IN JANUARY: 41

47 JERWIN ANCAJAS

RANKING IN JANUARY: 42

48 MIKEY GARCIA

RANKING IN JANUARY: 15

49 JAIME MUNGUIA

RANKING IN JANUARY: NE

50 HIROTO KYOGUCHI

RANKING IN JANUARY: 47

