Pound for Pound Top 50 Boxing Rankings: January 2022
World Boxing News provides a comprehensive Top 50 Pound for Pound list of the best boxers in the world for January 2022.
After enjoying one of the most significant years in the sport, Canelo Alvarez is undoubtedly the number one fighter on the planet.
The Mexican claimed the WBN Fighter of the Year Award for 2021, cleaning out the super-middleweight division in eleven months.
Sitting in second place is heavyweight force Oleksandr Usyk. The formidable Ukrainian unified at 200 pounds plus claiming three titles after winning four at the cruiserweight limit.
Seven belts in just five years in two divisions is an unprecedented feat, and Why Usyk should be two on everybody’s ratings.
Tyson Fury is third after enjoying one of the best heavyweight bouts in a generation against Deontay Wilder. Fourth is Japan’s extraordinary knockout specialist Naoya Inoue.
Fifth is Errol Spence as the top welterweight on the planet, just ahead of next-in-line Terence Crawford. ‘Bud’s’ efforts at 147 have been painful thus far and why he cannot get named in the top five on past glories.
Vasyl Lomachenko, the ex-pound for pound king, is seventh, followed by Josh Taylor, the rejuvenated Nonito Donaire, and Mexican hardman Juan Estrada.
WBN POUND FOR POUND TOP 50 – JANUARY 2022
1 CANELO ALVAREZ
RANKING IN JANUARY: 1
2 OLEKSANDR USYK
RANKING IN JANUARY: 8
3 TYSON FURY
RANKING IN JANUARY: 3
4 NAOYA INOUE
RANKING IN JANUARY: 5
5 ERROL SPENCE
RANKING IN JANUARY: 2
6 TERENCE CRAWFORD
RANKING IN JANUARY: 6
7 VASYL LOMACHENKO
RANKING IN JANUARY: 12
8 JOSH TAYLOR
RANKING IN JANUARY: 26
9 NONITO DONAIRE
RANKING IN JANUARY: 30
10 JUAN ESTRADA
RANKING IN JANUARY: 11
11 GEORGE KAMBOSOS JR
RANKING IN JANUARY: NE
12 GERVONTA DAVIS
RANKING IN JANUARY: 13
13 KAZUTO IOKA
RANKING IN JANUARY: 9
14 GENNADIY GOLOVKIN
RANKING IN JANUARY: 10
15 ROMAN GONZALEZ
RANKING IN JANUARY: 17
16 JERMELL CHARLO
RANKING IN JANUARY: 25
17 TEOFIMO LOPEZ
RANKING IN JANUARY: 4
18 YORDENIS UGAS
RANKING IN JANUARY: NE
19 OSCAR VALDEZ
RANKING IN JANUARY: NE
20 ARTUR BETERBIEV
RANKING IN JANUARY: 23
21 DEONTAY WILDER
RANKING IN JANUARY: 22
22 LEO SANTA CRUZ
RANKING IN JANUARY: 19
23 KOSEI TANAKA
RANKING IN JANUARY: 20
24 SHAKUR STEVENSON
RANKING IN JANUARY: NE
25 to 50
25 SRISAKET SOR RUNGVISAI
RANKING IN JANUARY: 24
26 JOSE RAMIREZ
RANKING IN JANUARY: 16
27 JERMALL CHARLO
RANKING IN JANUARY: 28
28 ANTHONY JOSHUA
RANKING IN JANUARY: 14
29 REGIS PROGRAIS
RANKING IN JANUARY: 27
30 STEPHEN FULTON JR
RANKING IN JANUARY: NE
31 GARY RUSSELL JR.
RANKING IN JANUARY: 29
32 EMANUEL NAVARRETE
RANKING IN JANUARY: 39
33 DMITRY BIVOL
RANKING IN JANUARY: 37
34 ANDY RUIZ JR.
RANKING IN JANUARY: 34
35 WANHENG MENAYOTHIN
RANKING IN JANUARY: 31
36 DANIEL JACOBS
RANKING IN JANUARY: 32
37 KEITH THURMAN
RANKING IN JANUARY: 33
38 DEMETRIUS ANDRADE
RANKING IN JANUARY: 43
39 DAVID BENAVIDEZ
RANKING IN JANUARY: 44
40 GUILLERMO RIGONDEAUX
RANKING IN JANUARY: 36
41 JOHN RIEL CASIMERO
RANKING IN JANUARY: 48
42 MIGUEL BERCHELT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 21
43 GILBERTO RAMIREZ
RANKING IN JANUARY: 45
44 MAIRIS BRIEDIS
RANKING IN JANUARY: 38
45 SANDOR MARTIN
RANKING IN JANUARY: NE
46 MURODJON AKHMADALIEV
RANKING IN JANUARY: 41
47 JERWIN ANCAJAS
RANKING IN JANUARY: 42
48 MIKEY GARCIA
RANKING IN JANUARY: 15
49 JAIME MUNGUIA
RANKING IN JANUARY: NE
50 HIROTO KYOGUCHI
RANKING IN JANUARY: 47
