Arest Saakyan, 26, dies after brutal left hand from 100% knockout artist

January 9th, 2022

Armenian-born Russian boxer Arest Saakyan has tragically died after losing to big-punching knockout artist Igor Semernin on Boxing Day.

The 26-year-old, fighting in his ninth professional contest, lost in the eighth round of a battle taking place at Rave Boxing Club in Tolyatti near Oblast, Russia.

Saakyan participated in a tough contest with Semernin that was going the way of his opponent into the final session.

Semernin connected with a crunching left hand that saw Saakyan hit the floor and lay prone for a while. He was then transported to the hospital in an unconscious state and remained in a coma for ten days.

The family announced that Saakyan had succumbed to his devastating injuries over the weekend. This scenario came about despite an attempt at a life-saving surgery.

Tributes began to surface to Saakyan as the news broke on Saturday night.

Turning pro in 2018, Saakyan won four of his first five bouts via knockout, culminating in winning the WBC Asian Boxing Council Silver middleweight championship in the one match that went the distance.

Saakyan defeated Thailand’s Theerawat Yoohanngoh at the Bone Night Club in Pattaya. The judges carded unanimously in his favor after a close contest.

KNOCKOUT

Two decision reverses followed before Saakyan returned to winning ways in September 2021. He stopped Khusan Yuldashev in two rounds.

Then came the fatal Igor Semernin clash against a one hundred percent knockout artist. It is yet another reminder of the dangers boxers face in every single fight.

At the time of the stoppage, Semernin was ahead on the cards with all three officials. Alexander Kalinkin had 68-66, Andrey Makeichev saw 70-63, and Alexey Paramonov had 69-65.

WBN would like to offer our condolences to the family of Arest Saakyan at this sad and tragic time.

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Follow on social media @worldboxingnews.