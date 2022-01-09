Don King’s cruiserweight winner wants Canelo, heavyweight title bout set

January 9th, 2022

Promoter Don King says the winner of his upcoming cruiserweight title bout wants to fight Canelo as the ex-Mike Tyson handler also set a heavyweight title bout.

Last year, Ilunga Makabu – the WBC titleholder – targeted Canelo trainer Eddy Reynoso at the World Boxing Council Convention. He defends his belt against mandatory challenger Thabiso Mchunu.

The event happens on Jan. 29 in Warren, Ohio. King confirmed the winner is ‘hopeful’ of landing a fight with the Pound for Pound king.

WBN understands May 7 in Las Vegas is the date eyed for the historic collision.

Trevor Bryan, the WBA’s ‘regular’ heavyweight champion – at least for now – will put his belt on the line against an opponent to be revealed by King.

WBN believes this will be Jonathan Guidry all being well.

DON KING

Outlining the information for the last weekend of the month, King’s promotional team said: “Don King is coming home to Warren, Ohio in spectacular fashion as he has put together a blockbuster championship night of boxing on Saturday, Jan. 29.

“Tickets for the night of boxing set for the W.D. Packard Music Hall in Warren, OH, on sale at Ticketmaster or the W.D. Packard Music Hall. The tickets are priced at $550, $350, $250, $175, and $80.

“Homecoming At Last! This championship doubleheader for the forgotten people (the homeless, poor, and oppressed people) will benefit from this championship doubleheader.

“The main event will pit WBC Cruiserweight Champion Ilunga Junior Makabu (28-2 with 25 K.O.s) and the number one challenger, WBC Silver Champion Thabiso Mchunu (23-5, 13 K.O.s).

“The winner is undoubtedly hopeful of the opportunity to fight World Champion Canelo Alvarez.

“In addition to Makabu-Mchunu, King has been busy working the phones to put together two unique attractions and two other championship fights.

HEAVYWEIGHT

“WBA World Heavyweight Champion Trevor Bryan (21-0, 15 K.O.s) will be featured in a co-main event special attraction.”

Setting the rest of the card, they added: “The two championship fights will showcase the NABA Cruiserweight title as Johnnie Langston (9-3, 3 K.O.s) of Sarasota, FL will square off against Nick Kisner (22-5-1, 6 K.O.s) of Baltimore, MD.

“The NABA Middleweight Championship will be up for grabs as local product Michael Moore (18-3, 8 K.O.s) of Cleveland will meet Anthony Lenk (17-7, 7 K.O.s) of Niagara Falls, NY.

“King hopes to add to this spectacular card in the coming days.”

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Furthermore, follow on social media @worldboxingnews.