Usyk vs Joshua heavyweight return no foregone conclusion, Fury possible

January 8th, 2022

Sergey Lapin, Oleksandr Usyk’s assistant coach, spoke openly this week regarding heavyweight fights against Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury in 2022.

Lapin believes Usyk would still consider Fury despite an agreement with Joshua for a rematch.

Usyk ripped away AJ’s belts last September is superb fashion. According to Lapin, a second fight is on the cards but not a foregone conclusion.

“In the near future, we will find out the date of the Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua rematch. But maybe we’ll find out something else interesting,” Lapin told MyBettingSites.

” Why not assume such an option as Fury-Usyk? It would be interesting for boxing fans, a historical event.

“If you remembered a year ago, fans were waiting for a fight for the undisputed world champion in the heavyweight division between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. But literally, in a moment, everything changed.

“At this stage, I think everything is possible. Everything is constantly changing.

“The battle for an undisputed champion in the heavyweight division is a very cool event that has not happened for more than twenty years.

“If this fight between my fighter Usyk and Tyson Fury took place, it would really be a confrontation between two guys with high boxing IQ.

“It seems that the fight would be more like a chess game. Victory will be in the hands of the one who will perform his task as productively as possible.

“To date, there is no exact information about this fight. But recently I noticed that there is a lot of talk about it.

“Perhaps we will find out something interesting very soon.”

HEAVYWEIGHT BATTLE

Lapin added where the fight could be held: “Maybe it’s the UK, and maybe it’s Saudi Arabia.

“Usyk is ready for any challenges, especially if he may have the opportunity to combine all the belts in heavyweight. His advantage over other heavyweight boxers is the ability to box, and it’s worth a lot!

“Boxing is an art, and representatives of different styles arrange cool fights!

“Fury’s style can be very dirty. If Alex Usyk copes with Fury’s dirty style, then victory will be his!”

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Follow on social media @worldboxingnews.