UFC and Bellator told to ‘be worried’ about ‘game changer’ Triad Combat

January 8th, 2022

Triller Fight Club and entertainment icon, Nick Cannon, today announced the return to the state of Texas for the combat sports and rock concert mega-event, “Triad Combat II: Kubrat Pulev vs. Junior Dos Santos” emanating from the world renowned Toyota Center in Downtown Houston on Saturday, February 26, 2022, and streaming live on FITE and TrillerFightClub.com.

Cannon, who served as host of the first-ever Triad Combat event on November 27, 2021, featuring the legendary, hard rock band Metallica, is reprising his role for Triad Combat II, along with coaches; Two-Time Heavyweight Boxing World Champion Shannon ‘Let’s GO Champ’, Briggs (Boxing) and former UFC Light Heavyweight World Champion Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson (MMA). An International Superstar Musical Act and Ticket Information for the event will be announced shortly.

Said ‘Rampage’ Jackson after the first event, “Triad Combat is here to stay, I think UFC and Bellator should be worried, honestly.”

Included among the accolades received from the international sports media for the first Triad Combat was a Top Ten Combat Sports Event Award in 2021 from the acclaimed, UK based TalkSport.com outlet. The event was also lauded from numerous media platforms as a true game changer in the sports and entertainment industry.

Triad Combat II is headlined by the previously announced nine-round epic heavyweight clash between Triad Combat I victor Kubrat ‘The Cobra’ Pulev of Sofia, Bulgaria and former UFC Heavyweight World Champion Junior Dos Santos of Salvador, Bahia, Brazil.

Additionally, previously announced for Triad Combat II is a seven-round cruiserweight fight between former Light Heavyweight Boxing World Champion ‘Bad’ Chad Dawson of New Haven, CT and former UFC Light Heavyweight World Champion Vitor ‘The Phenom’ Belfort of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Four exciting undercard bouts have also been announced for Triad Combat II.

Among the bouts on the undercard, the all-action and always, aggressive professional boxer Armin ‘The Bosnian Prince’, Mrkanovic, (10-3, 5 KOs), of Queens, NY clashes with Joe ‘Stitch Em Up’ Schilling, of Los Angeles, CA in a sure-fire bomb away fight over seven rounds in the light heavyweight division. Mrkanovic makes his long-awaited return to battle, last competing on March 31, 2019, stopping Wilmer Mejia in the third round in the Dominican Republic. A veteran of Bellator and Bellator Kickboxing, ‘blood and guts’ warrior, Schilling had won six fights in a row prior to a loss at Bellator 229 to Tony Johnson.

Competing in the featherweight division in a scheduled seven round bout at Triad Combat II, heavy-handed boxer and USBA Junior Welterweight Champion, Samuel ‘The Tsunami’ Teah, (18-4-1, 8 KOs), of Philadelphia, PA faces MMA veteran, Jimmie ‘EL Terror’ Rivera, (23-5), of New Jersey. Teah is returning to action following a devastating first round knockout of Larry Fryers on September 17, 2021. Undefeated over a five-year span in the UFC, Bellator, CFFC and WSOF, Rivera looks to bounce back into the win column after a hard-fought loss to Pedro Munhoz on February 27, 2021 at UFC Fight Night.

Also fighting in the featherweight division over seven rounds, veteran boxer and former Toughman World Champion Dakota Linger, (12-5-3, 8 KOs), of Buckhannon, WV, faces MMA fighter Sam Sicilia, (17-11), of Spokane, WA. Fighting at Madison Square Garden on October 31, 2021, Linger battled to a hotly contested draw against heralded and undefeated prospect Mathew Gonzalez over six rounds. Sicilia fights in Triad Combat for the first time following a third-round knockout of Talon Hoffman on August 26, 2021 at the Conquest of the Cage event in his hometown.

Battling in a women’s five-round bantamweight fight, Stephanie Han, (1-0) of El Paso, TX faces Claudia Zamora, (3-2), fighting out of Miami, FL. Han makes her Triad Combat debut in her home state following her pro boxing debut victory on October 30, 2021, a four round unanimous decision over Isabel Garcia in Las Cruces, NM. Previously riding a three-fight winning streak, MMA fighter Zamora heads into battle following a hard-fought clash with Marina Mokhnatkina on August 19, 2021.