Roy Jones Jr. extends deal with UFC Fight Pass through 2022

January 8th, 2022

RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS® has been extended through 2022, Roy Jones Jr. (RJJ) Boxing Promotions has announced.

RJJ Boxing was the first boxing promotional country to sign a live and exclusive streaming deal with UFC FIGHT PASS, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports. To sign-up for UFC FIGHT PASS, please visit www.ufcfightpass.com.

“Working alongside UFC FIGHT PASS truly has been a tremendous experience in and of itself,” RJJ Boxing president Lisa Veltre said. “Teaming with the UFC organization has made the past few years more enjoyable. The UFC FIGHT PASS team made each show that we produced fun, which helped us love what we did even more.”

During the past three years, despite COVID-19 restrictions and a boxing shutdown at one point, there have been 29 installments of RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS, originating from four different countries — United States. Mexico, Russia, and Japan — including seven states (California, Florida, Washington, Texas, Arizona, Nevada, and Mississippi).

“We could have easily thrown our hands up during the Pandemic and closed the doors,” Veltre remarked. “Instead, our organization rallied together, along with other promoters, and we pushed forward to keep Roy Jones Jr. Boxing relevant within the boxing community. Taking our events to various cities in Mexico was a slight challenge due to restrictions put upon us because of COVID-19 (i.e., no fans, travel restrictions, Covid testing 24 hours prior to fights) but we are bigger and better than ever and huge part of that is due to Del O Promotions, Terry Hollan, and Guy Taylor.

“I also want to thank our announcers for their contributions. The past few years we’ve worked with Sean Wheelock and James ‘Smitty’ Smith, who is our permanent blow-by-blow announcer, and we brought on Amber Dixon as the new color commentator. Thomas Trieber is our lead ring announcer and Chris Guzzetta from 21 Lakes has been our producer since our first event on UFC FIGHT PASS.”

Several top 15 world-rated boxers have fought on UFC FIGHT PASS such as “Mighty” Aston Palcite, Kazuto Ioka, John “The Phenom” Vera, Santiago “Somer” Dominguez, and Jake “Hurricane” Bornea.

The first RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS event of 2022 is scheduled for February 24 in Mexico, featuring the semifinals of the World Cup Boxing Series “4-Man Lightweight Tournament,” presented by RJJ Boxing.

“2022 is going to be a great year for the RJJ Boxing,” Veltre concluded. “We are going to promote all over the country in different venues. We’re excited to work with different sanctioning bodies for their title belts. These fighters are ready to show the world what they have to offer, and RJJ is excited to help them showcase their talent and celebrate their success.”