WBC vs UFC heavyweight champion? – Don’t count on Fury vs Ngannou

January 7th, 2022

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou got aboard the hype train this week as the respective heavyweight champions discussed a possible collision.

The WBC heavyweight and UFC heavyweight titleholders brought ideas about a potential crossover battle.

However, it’s common knowledge that both have their next fights lined up, and any Boxing vs. MMA clash at 200 pounds plus is highly unlikely to ever get off the ground.

Fury has always been quick to fire barbs at whoever holds the UFC top division strap as ‘The Gypsy King’ fancies himself in the octagon.

But anyone with any knowledge in the sport will know that these two fighting in any capacity is entirely for both men gaining column inches.

A purse bid for Fury’s next fight is due early night week. He then wants to face Oleksandr Usyk.

Nonetheless, they went at it on Thursday.

Beginning the trade-off, Fury said: “Who would like to see me fight this beast boxing rules and UFC gloves?”

Ngannou responded: “How about MMA rules with boxing gloves? I can do you that favor.”

Having none of it, Fury replied: “You want to come into my world calling Deontay Wilder and me out to a boxing match.”

“What I can guarantee you would be knocked out and also paid your highest purse to be so! So have a think.”

HEAVYWEIGHT BARBS

Concluding the back-and-forth, the Nigerian UFC star stated: “After I handle business on Jan. 22, I’ll fight you under any special ruleset you want.

“In a ring, an octagon, or a phone booth,” pointed out Ngannou.

Tyson Fury comes as a package deal when it comes to callouts to cross codes opponents.

However, never have any fights of that kind been even remotely close to coming to fruition for the two-time heavyweight king.

It’s good to talk, though.

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010 with over one billion views.