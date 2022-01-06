Noel Mikaelian vs Youri Kalenga set for Feb 12 in Latvia

January 6th, 2022

Noel Mikaelian will headline the LNK Boxing event in Latvia on Saturday February 12.

The Armenian-German cruiserweight (25-2, 11 knockouts) will face DR Congo’s Youri Kayembre Kalenga (27-6, 20 knockouts) for the WBC Silver title in the night’s main event.

Mikaelian, a former WBO international cruiserweight champion, will be performing for the first time since joining Probellum’s ranks last month.

“I’m very much looking forward to returning to the ring and competing against Youri Kayembre Kalenga, who is an experienced fighter,” said Mikaelian.

“After signing for Probellum in December, my immediate focus turned towards ensuring I’m in the best possible shape for my next bout, and that will certainly be the case.

“After a long time out of the ring, I’m eager to remind the boxing world of my capabilities and I will be ready for the fight next month.”

“We’re delighted to confirm Noel will be headlining February’s LNK Boxing event in Latvia,” added Richard Schaefer, President of Probellum.

“Over the course of his career, Noel has proven his quality on numerous occasions. He is a top-level fighter who is guaranteed to excite those fans in attendance.

“Signing Noel for Probellum was a big moment and we can now look forward to watching him in action at what promises to be a fantastic event.”

The IBA Intercontinental title will also be up for grabs when Latvia’s Ralfs Vilcans (12-0, 5 knockouts) faces Germany’s Timo Rost (12-1, 4 knockouts) in front of a home crowd.

Among the other bouts already confirmed for the event, two more Latvian’s will be in action, with Francis Rozentals (7-0, 2 knockouts) and Milans Volkovs (6-2, 5 knockouts) taking on Russia’s Mikhail Kozletinov (2-2, 1 knockout) and Spain’s Alberto Tapia (2-3, 1 knockout) respectively.