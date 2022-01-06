Tony Yoka next as Joseph Parker joins Luis Ortiz on Filip Hrgovic IBF shot

January 6th, 2022

@tonyyoka

Tony Yoka comes into play after Joseph Parker turned down the chance to face Filip Hrgovic in an IBF heavyweight title eliminator.

Parker’s decision came hours after Luis Ortiz did similarly.

According to WBN’s Dan Rafael, Parker had the opportunity to step in to replace Ortiz as the Cuban cited an injury for his decision not to fight the dangerous Croatian.

The New Zealander, who recently dominated Derek Chisora in their rematch, obviously has other plans.

“Per Team Filip Hrgovic [Wasserman/Sauerland], Joe Parker has also passed on the IBF eliminator for No. 1 and mandatory [shot],” said Rafael.

TONY YOKA

The next contender in line is Frenchman Tony Yoka, the 2016 Olympic gold medalist. Yoka can accept or reject, just like Ortiz and Parker.

Should the undefeated technician spurn the IBF’s advances, former opponent Joe Joyce – who Yoka controversially defeated at Rio 2016, will come into play.

Per Team @Filip_Hrgovic, Joe Parker has also passed on the IBF eliminator for No. 1 and mandatory. #boxing — Dan Rafael (@DanRafael1) January 5, 2022

The latest round of IBF heavyweight Rankings is due any day, but they won’t look too different from the current situation at 200 pounds plus.

Charles Martin, who was second in the ratings, is the only significant chance after losing to Ortiz via stoppage.

That New Year’s Day victory gave Ortiz first refusal. The Cuban passed it up.

With Parker gone and Anthony Joshua tied up with a rematch against the belt holder Oleksandr Usyk, Yoka and Joyce are the next two in the pecking order.

Should they both turn down the IBF, Hrgovic and his team would move on to former European champion Agit Kabayel.

IBF HEAVYWEIGHT RANKINGS

1 NOT RATED [Mandatory]

2 CHARLES MARTIN – UNITED STATES [Will get removed]

3 FILIP HRGOVIC – CROATIA

4 JOSEPH PARKER – NEW ZEALAND

5 ANTHONY JOSHUA – ENGLAND

6 TONY YOKA – FRANCE

7 JOSEPH JOYCE – ENGLAND

8 AGIT KABAYEL – GERMANY

9 MURAT GASSIEV – RUSSIAN FEDERATION

10 LUIS ORTIZ – CUBA

11 ANDY RUIZ JR – UNITED STATES

12 DEMSEY MC KEAN – AUSTRALIA

13 ZHANG ZHILEI – CHINA

14 HUGHIE FURY – ENGLAND

15 MARTIN BAKOLE – CONGO

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010 with over one billion views. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.