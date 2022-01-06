Heavyweight legend Riddick Bowe shockingly mistaken on PPV broadcast

January 6th, 2022

Former undisputed heavyweight champion Riddick Bowe turned up at the recent Luis Ortiz vs. Charles Martin Pay Per View broadcast. However, you’d have thought those broadcasting the event would know who he was.

‘Big Daddy’ Bowe, who ruled the division during the nineties and is a boxing legend, rubbed shoulders with Premier Boxing Champions and FOX PPV organizers at ringside.

But when it came to showing Bowe on the big screen and giving him his props, the director of the televised portion got it badly wrong.

They focused on a completely different man, and boxing fans showed their dismay at the shocker.

“WTF! That’s his stunt double, not Riddick at all!” – said one disgruntled purchaser.

“Another stated: “If you look up all-time great, there’s an actual picture of Riddick Bowe. How can somebody in charge of a Pay Per View event get it that wrong?”

Eventually, the correct Bowe got shown on the broadcast. However, the TV text already did the damage.

It’s not as if Bowe hasn’t been in the headlines lately, just in case the producer of the Pay Per View is a millennial bereft of 1990s heavyweight knowledge.

The former Olympic silver medalist was all over the media last year after wanting to compete in a celebrity boxing match. Despite Bowe being poorly out of shape and barely capable of maneuvering in his day-to-day life, his intentions were clear.

HEAVYWEIGHT RETURN

Instagram exploded when Bowe stated: “Hi, I’m Riddick Bowe, two-time world heavyweight champion, and I just signed a contract with Celebrity Boxing.

“Listen, you all, I’m ready to go. Who do you think I should fight? Maybe Mike Tyson? Evander Holyfield? Shaq daddy? Or maybe Joe? Joe mama?

“Let me know who you want me to fight, and it’s a done deal!”

WBN focused on the intentions after being shocked by the decision. Eventually, and thankfully, Bowe got removed from the event.

At 52 years old, and after witnessing Evander Holyfield’s disastrous return to action, nobody needs to see a retired legend put in any further danger.

Getting through your original boxing career unscathed is hard enough without making a comeback twenty years after your prime.

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010 with over one billion views. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.