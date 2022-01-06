Felix Sturm as ambitious as ever following new promotional deal

January 6th, 2022

Felix Sturm hopes to land yet another world title shot later this year as the veteran plots another victory under a new promotional banner.

Ahead of his IBO World super middleweight title eliminator against István Szili on March 26, 2022, at the Westfalenhalle in Dortmund, Germany, the former five-time world champion sat down to talk about the collaboration with recently founded LIB Boxpromotion.

He also discussed his motivation to keep fighting.

COLLABORATION WITH LIB

Felix Sturm: “We met through a common friend. I was invited to Ludger Inholte’s summer party, and we got to talking about boxing.

“I knew that he had been a lifelong fan of the sport and that he got up at night to watch Muhammad Ali. After a while, we talked about the situation of boxing Germany.

“Of course, I was able to share my experience. I told him what had gone wrong in the last couple of years and what could be improved in the future.

“Ludger Inholte was immediately fired up and came up with the idea of LIB Boxpromotion.

“He was the initiator. He managed to build the promotion from the ground up incredibly fast.

“It is only due to the COVID situation that the first LIB event hasn’t already happened. Ludger has done an amazing job with LIB.

MOTIVATION

“Well, six titles are better than five titles (laughs). As long as I love this sport, as long as I love the training, as long as I feel competitive and ambitious, there will always be a new challenge on the horizon for me.

“Since the beginning of my career, I considered every training session a challenge to be mastered. So naturally, every title is a new challenge as well.

“With Ludger Inholte and LIB Boxpromotion by my side, my motivation to win my sixth title, the first for LIB, has hit a new high.

“Not just for me personally, but also to pave the way for the young fighters in our stable.

