EXCLUSIVE: Former champion Lucas Browne amazed by ‘WBA title’ fight

January 5th, 2022

@bigdaddybrowne

Former WBA heavyweight champion Lucas Browne scoffed at the recent decision for the World Boxing Association to rank Jonathan Guidry.

As reported this week, Guidry got a timely boost in the WBA Rankings to challenge the ‘regular’ version of the top division crown.

Mahmoud Charr’s inability or undesire to secure a visa to face Trevor Bryan meant promoter Don King needed a new opponent for January 29th.

Somehow, King managed to get Guidry – a fighter already slated for his show, high enough in the ratings to get the green light for Bryan.

The boxing world once again shook its head at the apparent behind-the-scenes shenanigans. Charr himself is threatening to sue the WBA.

Browne, who has had his well-documented problems with the WBA, let rip at Bryan vs. Guidry.

“Basically, what I’ve come to realize sadly, boxing is all about who you know,” Browne exclusively told World Boxing News.

“It’s about what money you can bring rather than being about talent and about the best fighting the best.

“I would love to be able to fight for the belt again. But unfortunately, I know I’ll never get the chance ever again because I don’t have the financial backing or the right people backing me.”

Asked about King’s pulling power, Browne joked: “Don King is still doing his thing to this day.

“This always happens with Don King and people in power. It’s corruption and always has been.”

LUCAS BROWNE RETURN

On his own return to the ring, Browne is looking to face Willis Meehan after getting back in the win column last month.

‘Big Daddy’ suffered a first-round defeat to Paul Gallen last April. He managed to put that behind him with a seventh-round stoppage of Faiga Opelu.

The Australian now wants to battle his 11-0 compatriot over the coming months on the path to retirement.

“I’m hoping to fight in March over east to defend my [World Boxing Association Oceania Heavyweight] title,” pointed out Browne.

“It’s looking like it could be Willis Meehan at this stage if he’s up for it.

“I think I’ll have three or four more paydays. Then I will call it quits. But I would love to have one more UK fight and a USA debut if possible,” he concluded.

Holding a record of 30-3, Browne is still in the reckoning for a least one more big night against a top contender.

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010 with over one billion views. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.