IBF heavyweight title order gets messy as Luis Ortiz refuses mandatory

January 5th, 2022

Ryan Hafey

Following his victory over former heavyweight champion Charles Martin last weekend, Cuban star Luis Ortiz received an offer from the IBF this week.

After getting dropped to the canvas twice on Pay Per View, Ortiz, a two-time world title challenger, stopped Martin during the mid-rounds.

‘King Kong’ didn’t look his best. However, he managed to get the job done.

After the fight, he revealed his focus was on landing another shot at the crown by any means necessary.

He said: “I was very focused during this fight,” said Ortiz. “I was never worried. My trainer just told me to keep working the jab. That’s what I was able to do.

“It was very difficult going southpaw against a southpaw,” said Ortiz. “At the end of the day, my intelligence won the fight.

“I maintained faith the entire time,” said Ortiz. “But I knew I had my family and these fans behind me. I told everyone that this fight would be fireworks. He knocked me down, but then I finished him.

“I respect him a lot, and now I’m coming after every heavyweight in line for the title.”

Those words haven’t rung true in just a few days after the International Boxing Federation offered Ortiz the opportunity to earn a shot at the Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua winner.

WBN’s Dan Rafael revealed that Ortiz spurned the chance to battle Croatian puncher Filip Hrgovic in a final eliminator. Reports of an injury followed but still wouldn’t have majored in as a significant factor had Ortiz accepted the IBF’s offer.

“Per Sauerland Brothers, Luis Ortiz rejected an IBF final eliminator vs. Filip Hrgovic. The next heavyweight in the rankings to be offered bout is Joseph Parker.

“He has until Friday to decide. If he doesn’t take it, IBF continues down rankings. If you want to box for the IBF title, you have to go through Hrgovic.”

Rafael, noting what Ortiz said above, added: “Luis Ortiz on Saturday after knocking out Charles Martin in IBF semifinal eliminator:

“‘Now I’m coming after every heavyweight in line for the title.’ – Apparently not.”

I think @Filip_Hrgovic v @joeboxerparker are what boxing dreams are made of 😀🤞 https://t.co/U6FXxdJJ7A — Kalle & Nisse Sauerland (@SauerlandBros) January 4, 2022

HEAVYWEIGHT OPTION

Sauerland then stated that Hrgovic vs. Parker would be a solid alternative.

“I think Filip Hrgovic vs. Joseph Parker is what boxing dreams are made of,” they said.

Whatever transpires moving forward, the winner of Usyk vs. Joshua II should have their next fight set once Hrgovic’s next fight is in the books.

Furthermore, the heavyweight scene has a mass of undefeated contenders pushing for a world title shot over the next two years.

