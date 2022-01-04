Opponent confirmed for Tyler Tomlin on Feb 5

January 4th, 2022

Tri-Star Boxing

On February 5, 2022, undefeated lightweight prospect, Tyler “Short Fuse” Tomlin (12-0, 8 KOs), of Cheatham County, TN, now has a dancing partner for his highly anticipated return to his hometown region, as he will face, Charlie Serrano (16-6-2, 5 KOs), of Tampa, Florida.

The 10-round main event will take place in Clarksville, TN, at the Winfield Dunn Center at Austin Peay University.

“Credit to my opponent for taking the fight as I had over a dozen other opponents turn me down,” said the massive ticket seller, Tomlin. “I know he’s coming to win, but I have other plans. I know what I have to do, and Charlie Serrano is just in the way of my goals for 2022.”

Tomlin is on a three-fight KO streak and looks to be in the running for the 2022 Prospect of the Year.”

“I want to make a big statement in this fight with a dominating performance,” said Tomlin firmly. “I have the support of my whole community who has believed in me since I turned pro. I’m hoping to get the recognition of some of the other top prospects in my division.”

Tomlin, a known ticket seller, is one of the biggest draws in the regional boxing scene and because of that, tickets are extremely limited given the high demand to this event. Tomlin partnering with promoter Lou Dibella now adds even more firepower to one of most dynamic young attractions in boxing business heading into 2022.

“Having Lou DiBella guide us is the last piece we needed to be on a world class level,” said his father and trainer, Darryl Tomlin. “We’re going to put on a show for our local fans, so show up, and we will show!”

“I am honored to Promote this show for Ty,” said One-One-Six promoter, Brandi Bowlin Mccain. “I am very excited we were able to get a venue so close to his hometown. Everyone is town is talking about his fight and this will, without a doubt, be the biggest show I have ever promoted.”

The show is being promoted by One-One-Six Boxing Promotions, in association with Tomlin’s promoter, DiBella Entertainment. Tickets priced $20 and $40, are on sale now and can be purchased by calling (256) 458-2341. The Winfield Dunn Center is located at 601 College St. Clarksville TN, 37044.