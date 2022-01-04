Heavyweight with 108-118-8 opponent record amazingly rated for ‘title’ shot

January 4th, 2022

Another example of a heavyweight getting purposefully ranked for a shot at one of the current belts in circulation has risen its ugly head again this week.

A year on from Bermane Stiverne getting a similar push from the World Boxing Association, Don King is unsurprisingly involved.

King has undoubtedly asked the WBA to consider Jonathan Guidry for an unnecessary shot at the WBA ‘regular’ title currently in possession of Trevor Bryan.

Twelve months ago, King asked his friend and WBA President Gilberto Mendoza to rank Stiverne for a last-minute clash with Bryan in Hollywood. The request came after King stated the then champion Mahmoud Charr could not get a visa for travel.

Charr got subsequently stripped of the belt for not making the trip. The WBA then accepted King’s view that Stiverne should get ranked to save the show despite no win in five years.

Bryan beat Stiverne on the night, having been handed the WBA ‘regular’ strap by default.

Now, the WBA ordered Charr to face Bryan again late last year. Somehow, the same scenario has happened for a second time.

As WBN’s Dan Rafael explained, Charr has not provided evidence of a valid visa for US travel. Therefore, Charr can no longer call himself the ‘Champion in Recess.’

This moniker got bestowed on the German-based Lebanese star when the WBA removed his title the first time around.

Guidry is now on the cusp of being confirmed as the new opponent in an unfathomable twist. Rafael clarified this on Monday.

“The long-delayed fight between WBA ‘regular’ heavyweight titlist Trevor Bryan and Mahmoud Charr, slated for January 29, is off,” said Rafael.

“Charr is stripped of ‘in recess’ titlist status. Charr was supposed to produce a P1 visa within thirty days of purse bid and missed the December 29 deadline.”

Former Mike Tyson promoter Don King moved swiftly to get Guidry rated for the opportunity, which Rafael states should conclude soon.

I am told the 1/29 Don King card in Warren, Ohio, will go on as planned with Bryan facing Jonathan Guidry (who was scheduled for the undercard) in an optional defense. WBA will order the winner to next face mandatory Daniel Dubois. #boxing https://t.co/iF7MGrx6Co — Dan Rafael (@DanRafael1) January 4, 2022

HEAVYWEIGHT CARD

“I am told the 1/29 Don King card in Warren, Ohio, will go on as planned with Bryan facing Jonathan Guidry (scheduled for the undercard) in an optional defense.

“WBA will order the winner to next face mandatory Daniel Dubois.”

An ‘optional’ defense is the keyword here. It means Guidry had to be in the top fifteen. Before this week, the Louisianan slugger would have been nowhere near that placing.

But as per the pattern surrounding Bryan and King, Guidry gets a bump. This outcome happens despite an awful record of 17-0-2 against an opponent list boasting 108 wins, 118 losses, and eight draws.

The 32-year-old has never faced a heavyweight in the top one hundred.

Only in America.

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010 with over one billion views. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.