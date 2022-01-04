Cruiserweight bout added to Joe Smith Jr. vs Callum Johnson bill

January 4th, 2022

Star Boxing is pleased to announce an NABA Gold Cruiserweight Title bout addition to the Joe Smith Jr. vs Callum Johnson undercard on January 15 at Turning Stone.

25-year-old Pittsburgh based Ukrainian, LYUBOMYR “THE DEMOLITION MAN” PINCHUK (13-2-1 8KO’s) is set to challenge for the vacant NABA Gold Cruiserweight Title against Virginia product JOSE MARIO “BAZOOKA” FLORES (8-2-2 4KO’s) in a 10-round title bout. Pinchuk was most notably seen on Ring City USA against rising undefeated American heavyweight STEPHAN “BIG SHOT” SHAW (15-0 11KO’S).

Pinchuk moved up to heavyweight for the bout and brought the fight to Shaw over a tough 8-rounds. While falling short, Pinchuk used this opportunity as a learning experience and would return to his natural cruiserweight division in dominating fashion, just months later, with a TKO victory over Andrew Satterfield in his hometown of Pittsburgh.

“I’m very excited to be back to the ring” said Pinchuk. “Especially starting 2022 with a fight in the cruiserweight division, on such a big world title card. Thank you to everyone who was with me and supporting me during this whole time. Can’t wait for what the remainder of the year holds for us!”

“Lyubo has no fear” said Pinchuk’s trainer Mike McSorley, owner of The Conn-Greb Boxing Club in Pittsburgh, PA. “He’s never turned down a fight since turning pro. Not one. He has no sense of entitlement; he is always on time and gives 100%. He is back where he belongs at cruiserweight and he can beat anyone in the division right now.”

Jose Mario “Bazooka” Flores resides in Woodbridge, Virginia and has never shied away from a challenge. The eleven-year professional had his marquee moment when he upset undefeated ARMANDO PINA (then 16-0 11KO’s) in Indiana. Flores would return a few months later for the first time in New York where he would drop a close decision to undefeated JOSEPH “MACK WILLIAMS (then 12-0 8KO’s).

The action will prelude the highly anticipated main event between the “Common Man,” JOE SMITH JR. (27-3 21KO’s), in his first WBO World Championship defense against power punching, UK based light heavyweight, CALLUM JOHNSON (20-1 14KO’s).

Star Boxing CEO JOE DEGUARDIA had this to say about Pinchuk-Flores, “We are very excited to secure this opportunity on a card of this magnitude for Lyubomyr to showcase his abilities. He is extremely tough and entertaining fighter who is back at his natural weight. Fans are in for a treat on January 15, first with Lyubomyr on the undercard and certainly when Joe Smith Jr. makes his first world title defense in the main event.”

SMITH-JOHNSON and PINCHUK-FLORES are promoted by Top Rank in association with Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing. Follow the action on social media by using #SmithJohnson and #PinchukFlores.