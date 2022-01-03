Chris Kongo signs with BOXXER, joins forces with Ben Davison

January 3rd, 2022

Mark Robinson

Former WBO Global Welterweight Champion Chris ‘2 Slick’ Kongo kicks off 2022 with a bang announcing that he has signed a multi-fight promotional deal with BOXXER and aims to get back into World title contention this year.

The Bermondsey star is thrilled to join the burgeoning BOXXER stable and is now under new trainer Ben Davison, who also guides Undisputed World Super-Lightweight Champion Josh Taylor amongst many others talents, as he plots a big year ahead.

All-action Kongo (12-1, 7 KO’s), who is managed and guided by Dillian Whyte, joins BOXXER alongside another new exciting signing today, London heavyweight Jeamie TKV, who will also be trained by Davison.

For Kongo, he’s just raring to get back into the ring and is looking forward to having his fights broadcast on Sky Sports. He said, “It’s great to have teamed up with BOXXER by signing a new promotional deal with them as they’re doing amazing things and to be back on a fantastic TV platform like Sky Sports,”

“I have a new promoter to push me and get me to where I want to be at world level and to challenge for a world title and of course a new trainer in Ben who will ensure that I get back to the top,”

“I really can’t wait to get back in the ring now. The important thing for me this year is to get back to fighting, keep active and climb back up the world rankings.”

BOXXER CEO and Founder Ben Shalom said, “As one of the first signings to BOXXER in 2022, we welcome Chris Kongo to the team and look forward to working with him this year. It’s a big year for him where we’ll work hard to return him to the world class mix and push on from there. The domestic and world 147 pound division is full of quality fighters and champions. Kongo can really get himself back on the scene with some good victories this year and into the top ten World rankings.”

A former Team GB member with over 70 victories in the amateurs, Kongo turned pro in August 2016 with a first round KO over Jason Nesbitt and quickly rose through the ranks to challenge for his first title against Luther Clay in August 2020. A head-turning ninth round stoppage of Clay from a punishing left hook delivered Kongo the WBO Global belt and a world ranking.

However, then out of action until March 2021, Kongo suffered a setback when he lost the title on points to the awkward Michael McKinson in his first defence but is ready and hungry to regain his world title contention position.

He said, “There will be a time he will have to come back and see me. There was nothing in the fight, if I had the chance again I’d beat him. I only had one fight in nearly two years when I fought McKinson, he was still active and had the experience.”

Setback and hardship isn’t new to Kongo. As a 16 year old growing up in Bermondsey he was involved in gang culture and was stabbed. It was a turning point for Kongo and he turned his back on that life and focused on his boxing career and he now wants to inspire and encourage other youngsters who are in that position now.

He added, “It made me think what I wanted to do with my life and where I was going and boxing was what I definitely wanted to do. With the life I was leading it could have gone one way or the other. I’m so grateful to have chosen the right path and I know what I achieve through boxing. This year I want to go back into the community and show kids that they can get out and achieve great things with their lives. If I can do it, so can they.”