BOXXER sign heavyweight prospect Jeamie ‘TKV’ Tshikeva to roster

January 3rd, 2022

BOXXER, the next-generation boxing promotion, today announced the signing of heavyweight prospect Jeamie ‘TKV’ to an exclusive long-term promotional agreement.

The Tottenham-based TKV is turning professional after a highly-decorated amateur career which included tenure as the Southern Area Heavyweight Champion and English Heavyweight Champion plus a silver medal at the 2019 African Games.

For his professional endeavours, TKV will be trained by Ben Davidson, trainer of Undisputed World Super-Lightweight Champion Josh Taylor and former trainer of world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

“I’m excited to join BOXXER and call it my home. I’ve seen how BOXXER and Sky Sports have gotten behind their fighters and I know this is where I will become a force in the British heavyweight scene just as I was in the amateurs,” said TKV.

“I haven’t turned over to just make the numbers. I have my eye on the domestic titles within my first 12 months and I know Boxxer, and my team has the power to deliver. All I have to do is win. I am TKV!”

BOXXER CEO and Founder Ben Shalom said, “As an amateur, TKV was one of the most exciting heavyweight talents in Britain and we’re delighted to announce him as the latest addition to the BOXXER heavyweight division as he enters the professional ranks under renowned trainer Ben Davidson.”

Ranked #10 at heavyweight in the most recent AIBA rankings, TKV crosses over into the professional ranks with an incredible athletic pedigree behind him. Born in London to parents from the Democratic Republic of Congo, he is one of six siblings who have all gone on to compete at national or international level in their chosen athletic discipline.

Two of his brothers have competed in wrestling for Team GB, having been trained from a young age by their father Makasi, a former national wrestling champion in the Congo and a former army champion in the Congolese army, where he was a member of an elite commando unit.