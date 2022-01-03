Boxing champion took a homeless man and paid him $10k per month

January 3rd, 2022

Melina Pizano

Former boxing world champion Tevin Farmer took a homeless man off the streets before Christmas and paid him an astonishing $10,000 per month.

The 31-year-old, who won the IBF super featherweight title in 2018 and ruled until January 2020, is coming up to two years out of action.

But thanks to his ambition away from the ring, Farmer secured himself financially and is in a solid position to give something back.

Owning his own trucking company, Farmer decided to help someone in need late last year and wholly altered someone’s life forever.

Revealing his good deed, Farmer said: “Met a homeless guy today. He was so cold outside. I took him to the store and bought him everything he needed.

“Paid for a hotel for two weeks. I hired him to work for me, making 10K+ a month. My heart is so full. I couldn’t see him in the cold with nothing.

“My goal is to change one life a year.

Urged to explain how he could pay someone a vast amount of money, Farmer got pushed to show the man in question.

He refused but did provide updates over the next few days.

“I am not posting this man’s bad situation. When he becomes better, I’ll post him speaking about it. Have a great night,” pointed out the Philadelphian.

“For all of you wondering how he’s going to be making so much money. Luckily he has a CLASS A CDL driving license, and I own a trucking company,” he added.

Farmer aired an exchange between the pair on Christmas Eve as the man showed his appreciation.

Farmer’s class act to even think about other people when many before him would fear to tread.

BOXING GIVEAWAY

Changing lives is something not many can do. However, Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant gave back during the holiday.

Canelo, who defeated Plant to claim the undisputed championship at 168 pounds, gave away over 5,000 toys in Mexico.

As for Plant, the former IBF Super Middleweight World Champion returned to his hometown to host his second Holiday Ham Giveaway in his hometown, at the Ashland City Courthouse.

Plant arrived at yesterday’s event with his father and coach, Richie, and wife Jordan, who immediately felt the love and support of the families lined around the courthouse. The former champion took a moment to show his gratitude to the county that raised him before handing out hams.

“I appreciate you all and the support you’ve given me throughout the years,” said Plant. “I just wanted to come home and help people who might be having a tough time right now.

“It’s nothing to be embarrassed about; we’ve all been there, myself included. If I have a chance to help, I will always do it. I love you all and appreciate you.”

PLANT

Plant is known as a hero to many people across Tennessee due to his many successes in the ring. But primarily because of his character out of the ring.

“Another figure in the city who welcomed Plant with open arms was Cheatham County Mayor Kerry McCarver, who proclaimed his love and support for the Ashland City native.

“This is an amazing opportunity for the county, and I’m happy the media can be here because this is a great story for all throughout middle Tennessee,” said McCarver.

“Cheatham County knows his story, a hometown boy taking the county on his back throughout the world with his success, which is our success too. He’s our hometown champion always.

“He’s never forgotten us, and we will never forget Caleb Plant for what he does for our community.”

This giveaway marks the final non-profit event of the year for Plant, who also donated 70 pairs of shoes to his former school, Cheatham Elementary, during the Canelo vs. Plant promotion.

