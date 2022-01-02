Ukrainian heavyweight down twice but wins / Frank Martin shines at 135

January 2nd, 2022

Ryan Hafey

The action packed PBC on FOX heavyweight Pay Per View opening bout saw five knockdowns in less than two rounds.

Viktor Faust (9-0, 7 KOs) remained unbeaten via second-round TKO over a game Iago Kiladze (30-6, 11 KOs).

“I felt very confident in the fight,” said Faust. “This was a great win for my career. We have a lot of work ahead of us, but I’m proud of this victory today.”

In a wild first round that saw both men hit the canvas, Faust struck first, connecting on a left hook that dropped Kiladze less than a minute into the round.

With Faust looking to finish the fight quickly, Kiladze unloaded a missile counter right hand that sent Faust tumbling into the ropes and to the mat.

The first-round action was not over yet, as Faust would go on to score a second knockdown in the round, again connecting with a clean left hook.

In round two, the fireworks continued, with Kiladze striking first via another counter right hand that dropped Faust.

Despite the onslaught, Faust returned fire once again, landing a left-hand-right hook combination that put Kiladze on the mat for the third time in the fight.

This time, referee Samuel Burgos waved off the bout at 1:44 into the round.

The ending of the fight was to the disgust of Kiladze. He pleaded to continue after the war got called off.

“The stoppage was definitely unexpected, but from the way things were going, it was inevitable,” said Faust.

FRANK MARTIN

Preceding the PPV, action on FOX saw rising lightweight contender Frank Martin (15-0, 11 KOs) delivering a fourth-round TKO victory over Romero Duno (24-3, 19 KOs).

The end came 2:54 into the round.

Martin looks to be the real deal at 135 and will only add further to the most stacked division in the sport.

Also, on FOX, Lenier Pero (6-0, 3 KOs) emerged victorious in an eight-round battle of unbeaten Cuban heavyweight prospects. He defeated Geovany Bruzon (6-1, 5 KOs) by unanimous decision with scores of 78-74 and 77-75 twice.

TGB Promotions promoted the event. Martin vs. Duno in association with Man Down Promotions.

