Furor as promoter touts 12-loss heavyweight for Deontay Wilder ‘slaughter’

December 31st, 2021

Sean Michael Ham

Shock hit boxing this week as a heavyweight with three losses in a row, and twelve in his career got touted for a fight with Deontay Wilder in 2022.

Promoter Eddie Hearn was told in no uncertain terms that pitching Derek Chisora in with ‘The Bronze Bomber’ is not the clash to make next.

In his last trio of outings, Chisora has lost twice to Joseph Parker and once to Oleksandr Usyk. Add a further nine defeats, and it’s a recipe for disaster to many.

One even called ‘WAR’ a ‘lamb to the slaughter’ should the battle ever see the light of day.

Following a one-sided drubbing by Parker in their recent rematch, there have been plenty of calls for Chisora to retire.

DEONTAY WILDER FIGHT

Nonetheless, Hearn sees Chisora having a chance of winning if he can dodge Wilder’s bombs for twelve minutes unscathed.

“Deontay Wilder, we want to see you back in the ring,” Hearn told the DAZN Boxing Show. “I’ve got the perfect guy for you – Derek Chisora.

“Come on. He’s getting on a little bit. He’s coming off three defeats on the spin now. Easy comeback fight for Deontay Wilder. Derek is ready.”

Hearn explained why he believes Chisora has a chance against the number three heavyweight in the world.

“All Chisora’s losses have come at the elite level. Wilder is elite level,” he pointed out. “Listen, Chisora can beat Wilder.

“If he hits him with a big shot. I tell you what, if that fight goes past four rounds, Chisora wins that fight.

“But he’s got to get past four rounds. That’s going to be really dangerous against someone who punches as hard as Wilder.”

DISAGREE

Sadly, few agree with Hearn and see Chisora only ready to get badly knocked out if the fight happens.

Even Chisora’s own trainer told Hearn to put the alcohol down as we head into 2022.

“Christmas is over. Eddie needs to put the sherry away for another year,” said Dave Coldwell.

Sections of the UK media also failed to get on board as sports writer Chris McKenna labeled the encounter ‘wrong’ even to be suggested.

“Derek Chisora can decide his own future. It is his decision what he does next. But stakeholders in boxing have a responsibility to look after fighters, and touting him to face Deontay Wilder at 38 is wrong. Especially after his last performance,” said McKenna on Hearn.

The last thing Derek Chisora needs right now is Deontay Wilder in his face. Furthermore, the Briton should be encouraged to retire immediately after a hard-to-watch run of bad form.

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

