Pittsburgh’s Matt Conway headlines “Winter Mayhem” on Jan 15

December 30th, 2021

Pittsburgh favorite Matt “Sweet Child” Conway (20-2, 8 KOs) will fight for the vacant International Boxing Association (IBA) Super Featherweight Championship, headlining Gionta Management’s “Winter Mayhem,” January 15th at Pittsburgh Shrine Center in Cheswick, Pennsylvania.

The reigning IBA Intercontinental Super Featherweight Champion, Conway takes on cross-state rival Avery Sparrow (10-3, 3 KOs), of Philadelphia, in the 12-round main event.

The 26-year-old Conway, who has never been stopped, has reeled-off three consecutive victories. Sparrow’s most notable wins have been against fellow Philly fighter 29-2-1 Hank Lundy (WMDEC10), and 19-1-1 Jose Lopez (WUDEC10).

“We have a great, action-packed show lined up here to start the new year,” promoter Derek Gionta said. “Matt Conway versus Avery Sparrow is a TV-caliber fight. Each fight on the undercard is very intriguing as well. Expect fireworks!”

In the co-featured event, Ohio lightweight Ryizeemmion “The Humble Beast” Ford (6-1, 4 KOs) takes on Lonnie Jackson, Jr. (5-2-2, 2 KOs), of Philadelphia, in an interesting 6-round match.

In a pair of potentially entertaining 6-round bouts, Pittsburgh middleweight prospect Eric Lomax (4-0, 3 KOs) faces Samuel Wildenhaus (4-1, 1 KO), and the Pittsburgh’s Johnny Spell, Jr. (5-0, 3 KOs) meets Dominican Republic super featherweight Nelson Morales (2-0), fighting out of Scranton (PA).

Undefeated Philadelphia welterweight Tahmir Smalls (6-0, 3 KOs) is slated to fight an opponent to be determined in a 6-rounder.

Also fighting on the undercard in 4-rounders, is Portugal super featherweight Milton Jorge Andrade Jeremias (2-0, 2 KO) vs. TBA, in addition to New York super featherweight Alexander Castellano (5-1, 2 KOs) vs. Ohio’s Shawn Rall (1-4, 1 KO).

Card is subject to change.

Available tickets are priced at $50.00 (reserved seating, plus tables of 8 ($800) and 12 ($1200), and available to purchase by calling 412.759.0407.

Doors open at 6 p.m. ET with the first bout starting at 7 p.m. ET.