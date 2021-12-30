Dominican fighters go five for five in November for Ryan Roach

December 30th, 2021

Five Dominican fighters managed by Ryan Roach closed 2021 in winning style last month for his company, Fighter Locker, going 5-for-5 in Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic.

Lightweight Leonel de los Santos, cruiserweight Roki ‘Rocky” Berroa, featherweight Orlando Perez Zapata, super welterweight Juan Solano Santos, and Fighter Locker’s latest signee, lightweight Isaelin Florian Henriquez, were all in action this past November 28th.

Santos (5-0, 5 KOs), 2-time Dominican Olympian, kept his pro record perfect with a first-round stoppage of Julio Fiorentino (1-2). The 27-year-old Santos is 2-0 since returning from this year’s Olympics in Tokyo.

Berroa (2-0, 1 KO), 26, blasted out pro-debuting Leonel Montero Bido only 25-seconds into the opening round.

Southpaw Solano Santos took out pro-debuting Pedro Bonilla in the third round, while Zapata improved to 10-0 with 8 knockouts, stopping Alexander Guzman (0-3) late in round one.

Roach’s latest signee, Henriquez (8-1, 4 KOs), won his fist fight under the Fighter Locker banner, knocking out Annuel Perez (0-2) in the first round.

“I am very pleased with the results from Santo Domingo,” Roach said. “I was able to watch the fights via stream and they all looked great. They made quick work of their opponents, which was the game plan for their final fights of the year. These fighters have a bright future and I am looking forward to seeing them in action early next year, and hopefully having them fight here in Boston in the near future.

Fighter Locker’s growing stable of gifted boxers also include California super flyweight Rocco “So Cal Kid” Santomauro (21-1, 6 KOs), New York’s ABF American West super lightweight Ray Jay “The Destroyer” Bermudez (15-0, 11 KOs), Connecticut’s ABF USA super welterweight Jimmy “Quiet Storm” Williams (18-5-2, 6 KOs), Colorado’s ABF American West super middleweight champion “The Amazing” Shawn McCalman (10-0, 6 KOs), Massachusetts super lightweight Adrian “Tonka” Sosa (12-0, 9 KOs), Florida super bantamweight Daniel “The Dedication” Bailey, Jr. (9-0, 5 KOs), Massachusetts featherweight Troy Anderson, Jr. (3-0, 2 KOs), 2-time Brazilian Olympian & 2016 Olympic silver medalist Yuberjen Martinez, Brazilian Olympian Jorge Vivas, Florida light heavyweight Robert Daniels, Jr. (5-0, 5 KOs), Irish light heavyweight Tommy “The Kid” O’Toole (2-0, 2 KOs), Kansas welterweight Marcus Davidson (2-0, 2 KOs), Texas super lightweight Miranda “La Alacrana: Reyes (5-0-1, 2 KOs) ), and Utah brothers, ABF American West lightweight champion Ignacio Chairez (9-0-1, 5 KOs) and lightweight Gabriel Chairez (4-0-1, 2 KOs).