Dana White links YouTuber to steroids in former Mike Tyson coach chat

December 29th, 2021

UFC boss Dana White has aired his views on a YouTuber playing boxing in a recent interview with former Mike Tyson coach Teddy Atlas.

White got down and dirty with Atlas on a vlogger posing as a professional boxer despite never fighting a boxer. White says he could be taking steroids, in his view.

MIKE TYSON COACH

Speaking to the man who steered Mike Tyson to a professional run that eventually saw him become the youngest heavyweight champion in the world, White said: “I got a challenge for Jake Paul.

“This guy keeps saying that I’m a cokehead, right? He can randomly cocaine test me for the next ten years if I can randomly steroid test him for the next two.”

It’s a shocking statement by White, and one that could bring legal action from the said ‘influencer’ before his next event gets announced.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Undeterred by any possible repercussions, White continued to criticize the YouTuber when discussing potential fights with Jorge Masvidal and Conor McGregor.

“No, no. [Masvidal and McGregor] can fight when out of contract [with the UFC]. He wants to fight everybody that’s not in his weight class.

“Older Guys, and all this BS. Go find a boxer.”

VLOGGER

White is not wrong on that score. The said pretender has a 5-0 record that ranks up there with the worst ever seen in a boxing ring.

Nonetheless, he gets backed up by Showtime, which used to be one of the most prestigious networks to box on until they got involved with YouTubers.

Previously, when White’s accusations made by Tommy Fury’s father John got put to them and the vlogger, the YouTuber defended himself by saying: “It’s people making stuff up.

“John Fury spent eleven years in prison [nope, it was only four], he’s a delusional old guy.

“He just made a rumor up. Everyone believes everything they read on the internet every day, which is sad because people don’t actually look into it.

“But the smart ones who did look into it saw, “oh wait, there is drug testing for this fight.”

World Boxing News would like to see that proof if there were drug testing for any of the vlogger’s fights. Would you please send it to us, and we will publish it? Thanks.

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010 with over one billion views. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.