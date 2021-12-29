Gervonta Davis event rakes in cash as Pay Per View buys remain secret

December 29th, 2021

Ryan Hafey

The Pay Per View results of Gervonta Davis vs. Isaac Cruz remain a mystery. What is apparent is that the event made a ton of gate cash.

According to the California State Athletic Commission, Davis vs. Cruz took in $3.7 million in revenue on the night.

The receipts make the fight one of the most successful of 2021.

But Leonard Ellerbe, CEO of Mayweather Promotions, believes the revenue still won’t be enough to stop the detractors from wanting the Pay Per View numbers published.

Reports range from anywhere between 100,000 and 200,000 for Tank’s latest offering. However, Ellerbe repeatedly defends the sales to irrelevant social media and YouTube outlets.

“Bet you won’t see any vids and pods talking about this gate revenue [of $3.7m],” pointed out Ellerbe. “They are still lying about a made-up 50k PPV number that can’t nobody prove.

“You won’t find not one real manager or promoter saying nothing. But Tank is a big-time attraction. Remember Tank is from the East Coast,” he added.

On the Twitter attention Ellerbe seems keen on pandering to, Floyd Mayweather‘s right-hand man stated: “The Twitter haters will say it’s [the $3.7m] a typo, and he’s still not an attraction.

“More importantly, they will say the [California State Athletic] Commission is lying! Oh well.”

GERVONTA DAVIS

The truth is, Gervonta Davis is a draw. He’ll be even more of a significant attraction when he starts fighting some of the more prominent names in the division.

Teofimo Lopez, Devin Haney, Vasyl Lomachenko, Ryan Garcia, and George Kambosos would all be massive events anywhere in the United States for Davis.

Modest PPV numbers thus far would be stretched to half-million levels with any of the opponents mentioned above after an in-house battle with Rolly Romero fell apart.

Romero recently threatened to quit the sport after being forced to pull out of a clash with Davis. Mayweather Promotions could revisit this original plan before Davis gets pitted against any of the big five, though.

An announcement on who Davis will face next on Pay Per View is due in the coming weeks.

Whoever it is, the show will make money.

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010 with over one billion views. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.