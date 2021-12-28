Floyd Mayweather star threatens to quit boxing after Gervonta Davis fallout

December 28th, 2021

Floyd Mayweather fighter Rolly Romero has threatened to walk away from the sport for good after seeing his Pay Per View with Gervonta Davis fall through.

Romero got forced to drop out of a lucrative clash with Davis after allegations in his private life. Isaac Cruz took his place and enhanced his reputation despite losing to Davis over twelve rounds.

Now, as Romero attempts to return to the sport and rebuild his reputation, the lightweight star reveals his frustration.

“I might just quit boxing for real,” said Romero. “This sport is all [bs]. They just never wanted to see Rolly succeed, and that’s the truth.”

Before his most recent words, Romero had stated: “Boxing doesn’t deserve Rolly,” and “Everyone acts like they are there for you until they have to be there for you.”

A clear sign that Romero is struggling to deal with not being able to line up his next fight.

Before the Davis cancellation, Romero was considered one of the best young prospects in the world. Due to outside factors, his star is beginning to wane slightly.

At his age, you need to strike while the iron is hot. Promoter Floyd Mayweather will know this better than anyone.

Especially after Romero faced accusations of getting a gift decision in 2020 against Jackson Marinez.

Back then, social media exploded with doubts over Romero’s ability. Marinez himself branded it a ‘robbery.’

“That was pure robbery,” Maríñez said. “I won the fight. I out-jabbed, out-boxed him.

“You could tell he didn’t think he won the fight right afterward. It’s a robbery.”

To his credit, Romero came back with two straight knockouts to line up the Davis PPV in the first place. But now, as 2022 comes into focus, he needs to sit down with Mayweather and figure out where he goes from here.

There are plenty of options at 135 right now as many regard lightweight as the most loaded division in the sport.

Romero wants in.

