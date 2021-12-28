Deontay Wilder credited for ‘Tyson Fury becoming a living legend’

December 28th, 2021

Ryan Hafey

Heavyweight Andrey Mangushev had credited Deontay Wilder with helping Tyson Fury on the road to becoming an all-time great of the sport.

Without Wilder, Fury had no dance partner to put together one of the greatest trilogies the top division has ever seen.

Having spent some time with Fury in Miami recently, Mangushev believes his career will only go from strength to strength.

DEONTAY WILDER CREDIT

“For me, it was a great honor to train together with a great person. In my opinion, the best heavyweight of all times is Tyson Fury,” Mangushev told World Boxing News.

“After the third fight with Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury became a living legend. We know this is because Deontay Wilder is a very powerful boxer.

“Wilder deserves a lot of respect, not only as a unique puncher but also as a true warrior. Even though he lost twice, he never gave up and continued fighting.

“This deserves a lot of respect.”

Describing how his spell in the gym with Fury came about, Mangushev stated: “World recognized coach SugarHill, the nephew of the legendary Emanuel Steward, held Tyson Fury’s training camp in one of the best gyms in Florida, Warriors Boxing Gym in Miami.

“Besides Tyson and Tommy Fury, SugarHill also trained Shawn Porter there. And Julian Williams, Andre and Anthony Dirrell. Also, Otar Eranosyan”

On a potential clash between Fury and Oleksandr Usyk, Russian-born Mangushev added: “I am very excited for the undisputed championship fight between Tyson and Usyk.

“I think that it will not only be a spectacular fight amongst two of the smartest boxers. But also a clash of two different styles and tactics.

“Considering the fact that Usyk went up in weight, it will be a tough challenge for him. He probably doesn’t expect what kind of power he will have to deal with in that fight.

“It is one of the most anticipated events. Tyson became a respected mentor for me. Not only in boxing but also as a highly spiritual person and a true philanthropist.”

NEW DRAGO

Switching attention to his career, the 5-0 prospect who earned the nickname ‘The New Ivan Drago’ due to his six-foot seven-inch frame pointed out: “I’m only at the beginning of my boxing career. I hope to continue succeeding further.

“I’m very grateful for my coach, former famous heavyweight boxer, Timur Ibragimov.

“I would also like to extend my appreciation, to my first boxing coach Dmitriy Avilov, from my hometown boxing school in Dolgoprudny, Russia.

Concluding on his goals in boxing, Mangushev added: “A warrior that does not want to become a general, he wants to be a bad warrior.

“There is no doubt that I must become an Undisputed Heavyweight Champion!”

