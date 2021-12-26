Why Deontay Wilder is rated higher at heavyweight than Anthony Joshua

December 26th, 2021

Sky Sports

Continued debate rages about just where the heavyweight big four lands in the ratings, especially former champions Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua.

Both are coming off the back of losses, and both have been out of form since 2019. However, they are still considered significant players in the top division.

Wilder held the heavyweight crown since 2015, making a spate of defenses for the World Boxing Council. For his part, AJ had three titles and also made mandatories and also-ran defenses to his credit.

But according to one former world champion, it’s the manner of their most recent defeats that defines where each falls behind current kings Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk.

Fury is indisputably number one after beating Wilder twice. Usyk comes in at number two due to his dominant win over Joshua earlier this year.

DEONTAY WILDER

Ishe Smith, a former member of Floyd Mayweather’s Money Team, decided to explain why Wilder is third on the heavyweight list.

“He [Deontay Wilder] lost to the number one guy [Tyson Fury], dropping him four times in three fights.

“One of the best trilogies in the history of the sport,” he added.

ANTHONY JOSHUA

On his Brit rival, Smith stated: “Joshua got dominated and TKO’ed against [Andy] Ruiz the first fight [June 2019].

“[He then] played it safe against and out of shape Ruiz the second [December 2019], and lost to a cruiserweight [Usyk] who hadn’t looked good prior.”

Strong words from Smith on where the snow falls in the glamor division are hard to argue with during the current climate.

Joshua is in danger of falling out of the top five if he loses to Usyk again, with Joe Joyce and Andy Ruiz Jr. waiting in the wings to keep up their good form.

Both are already rated number two and three behind Wilder with the WBC. The governing body is yet to allow Joshua into the rankings due to his ties to the other three organizations.

At the Londoner has a rematch clause, he will remain off the WBC list until those contracts expire. If Usyk does him again, Joshua should subsequently rank with the WBC accordingly.

Where – Who knows?

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

