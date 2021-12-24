YouTuber seeks advantage against former middleweight champion boxer

December 24th, 2021

YouTuber Jake Paul has offered possibly the worst World Boxing Council middleweight champion of the last decade a shot at his plastic PPV title.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. disclosed a contract bid from the vlogger that would see him have to blow up to 190 pounds to meet the ‘influencer’ head-on.

The son of a legend is widely regarded as a titleholder gifted the green and gold belt and one who never faced the mandatory challenger until media and fan pressure forced him to do so.

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Chavez held the strap from 2011 to 2012, making a series of awful defenses until a double presented his best two fights. A career-best stoppage of Andy Lee in June 2012 led to a Sergio Martinez collision.

Martinez dominated the fight until getting caught in the last round. But Chavez’s tenure since then has left a lot to be desired.

A series of out-of-the-ring misdemeanors saw his reputation plummet, including his father – the legend Julio Cesar Chavez – sending a warning to his offspring about his conduct.

Chavez has lost the plot after robbing the public against Canelo Alvarez in an unwarranted Pay Per View that WBN attended in 2017.

Nonetheless, YouTuber Paul thinks he can beat Chavez. And due to his recent form, WBN sees that as a possibly correct statement.

Chavez is probably one of the only boxers on Earth that Paul could beat. That’s how bad he is at the moment.

CHAVEZ OFFER

Revealing an offer, Chavez told Fight News: “They offered me one to three million dollars, plus PPV.

“I have a name. I’m a world champion. So I made it clear that it has to be a 50/50 split for me to take the fight.”

He then offered a reason why he wanted that specific split.

“Take into consideration I have to go all the way up to 190lbs. Jake is a big guy, and weight matters, so it’s a risk.

“Their people may want to see me lose and take advantage. But he doesn’t know how to box. I can knock him out.”

