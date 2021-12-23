Heavyweight and bridgerweight options open for Canelo after cruiserweight

December 23rd, 2021

Ed Mullholland

Canelo Alvarez continues to see traction in a surprising move to cruiserweight that could eventually culminate in a heavyweight title fight.

The Mexican superstar has a fight with Junior Makabu on the cards for May, provided the 200-pound champion comes through Thabiso Mchunu on January 29th.

Makabu [or Mchunu, if he wins] has expressed interest in accepting the fight that may see Canelo leave his current weight class behind for good.

Challenges at 175 pounds and above should soon be the norm for the pound for pound king, with bridgerweight champion Oscar Rivas another contender in the firing line.

Imagine Canelo winning the cruiserweight belt against Makabu and then winning the 226lb belt from Rivas in the same year?

It would be an unprecedented achievement and see Canelo as a six-weight world champion.

As the WBC stated at the Convention, though, first-ever bridgerweight ruler Rivas has to “make two mandatories” before anything else.

They added: “The first one being against the mandatory contender and silver champion Evgeny Romanov. The WBC will order the start of the free negotiations period.

“The WBC will also order a final eliminator fight involving WBC International Champion Lukasz Rozanski.”

So that will see Rivas off the table until 2023.

However, during his time at the Convention, Rivas seemed to give Canelo a cryptic warning.

The Colombian stated: “Boxing is far more than throwing punches. It’s intelligence, timing, and strategy.

“As you improve, you can gain more in every fight. But simultaneously, there’s more to lose.

We may well see Canelo hang around at 175 after facing Makabu [or Mchunu] with plenty of vested interest in seeing the 31-year-old go up against Artur Beterbiev at some point.

The winner of Joe Smith Jr. vs. Callum Johnson would be the first port of call, though, if Canelo wanted to spice that fight up by making it a three-belt unification.

HEAVYWEIGHT

As for heavyweight, there’s only one actual fighting Canelo can target right now. That’s former cruiserweight and current heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk.

Canelo vs. Usyk is an intriguing contest – even more so in two years – when a seven-weight opportunity could present itself to the modern-day great.

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010 with over one billion views.