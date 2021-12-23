Adrien Broner tells ‘idiots’ to ‘do the math’ over huge comeback demands

Amanda Westcott

Former pound-for-pound star Adrien Broner is ready to go again after working on himself following a successful comeback to boxing in 2021.

‘The Problem’ scored a victory for the first time in over four years back in February when out-scoring Jovanie Santiago in Uncasville.

Now, ten months on, he’s about to find a new home with whoever offers the most amount of money.

Broner is open to offers from DAZN or Showtime but made sure everyone knew that he wants a hefty paycheck to feature on any network.

“If you people knew the money HBO and Showtime paid me altogether, y’all would faint!” said Broner.

He then responded to some suggestions his stock has lowered, and he can no longer demand those $40 million deals he did in the past.

“Now did I blow a lot of it “of course,” but for you all to still be talking bout that weak ass 40 million I turned down is a slap in the face to Stephen Espinoza

and Al Haymon.

“I’ve been making millions every fight over ten years now. You all do the math, you idiots!

“Now it’s time to make some more. Maybe it’s with DAZN, or maybe it’s with Showtime? – Maybe I [will] be the first one to bring HBO Boxing back?

“Just know that I’m must-see TV [between] 135-140,” stated the multi-weight champion.

ADRIEN BRONER – ABOUT BUSINESS

Broner got linked to a potential battle with British star Conor Benn. However, logistics could dictate that an opponent based on the other side of the Atlantic would have to suffice.

One of Broner’s former opponents, Marcos Maidana, is returning to an exhibition next year. Fans on social media ask Broner his thoughts on a possible rematch.

“I pray this isn’t true. I felt the same about boxing. But I’m back. I know you got another run in you. Just like I’m bout to take this boxing over again.

“If it’s right in front of us we just got to grab it. This boxing game is a business!

“The next move will be my best move!”

