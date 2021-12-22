World Cup Boxing outlines four-man lightweight tournament

December 22nd, 2021

World Cup Boxing Series (WCBS), co-founded by CEO Terry Hollan and matchmaker Guy Taylor, today formally announced its “4-Man Lightweight Tournament,” commencing with the February 24th semifinals in Mexico.

The venue, competing boxers, and streaming details will soon be announced.

“We’re so happy to see this tournament finally become a reality,” WCBS/matchmaker Guy Taylor said. “It was a lot harder than we had anticipated due to ongoing COVID-19 travel restrictions. It seemed like once one country’s ban was lifted, two others were banned. After talking with the CEO, we decided to do an All-Mexico Lightweight Tournament featuring the top available prospects.

“I have always been infatuated with tournament elements. When we started the World Cup Boxing Series, we wanted to give boxing fans an opportunity to enjoy the same excitement that other sports fans get to enjoy with tournaments and playoffs.”

The “World Cup Boxing Series 4-Man Tournament” will begin Feb. 24th with the semifinals, contested in 8-round matches, and conclude with the 10-round championship final on June 2nd.

Several locations are being strongly considered for the semifinals as San Carlos, Los Mochis and Obregon are all actively pursuing the opportunity to host the first Mexican-based boxing tournament in many years.

“We haven’t made up our mind yet on the exact location,” Taylor added, “but I do know which city we are looking at closely. Wherever we end up going, it will be the hottest ticket in town.”

Although names of the competing fighters haven’t officially been announced, several reports have mentioned one of the top contenders is Mexico’s No. 1 lightweight prospect, undefeated Luis “Koreano” Torres (14-0, 10 KOs), the World Boxing Council (WBC) Youth Lightweight Champion.

“Knowing Taylor’s aggressive matchmaking style,” WCBS CEO Hollan noted, “his bouts are nothing short of electric and entertaining, and he may even pick it up a notch or two for this tournament.”