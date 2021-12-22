Heavyweight weighing over 350 pounds goes 0-2 in 77 seconds combined

December 22nd, 2021

Heavyweight Brandon Barnes may have to find another profession after another opponent stopped the budding boxer for a second consecutive time.

Weighing a shade over his 358-pound bulk for a debut lasting 36 seconds in September, Barnes lost again on November 13.

Malik Titus, a 24-year-old from Baltimore, took the big man out in just 41 seconds at the Southpaw Arena in Rock Hill.

Barnes, 28, now has a combined heavyweight record of 0-2. His career has so far lasted all of 77 seconds.

The North Carolina man will have some job trying to convince any promoter to give him another shot.

Time to try something else, Brandon.

HEAVYWEIGHT

Meanwhile, the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame (ACBHOF) announced the honorees for the 2022 6th Annual Induction at the other end of the top division spectrum.

The ceremony will get held Friday, October 7, through Sunday, October 9, 2022, at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

Lennox Lewis, Julio César Chávez, James Toney, Frank Fletcher, Dave Tiberi, Chuck Mussachio, Kathy Collins-Globuschutz, Kathy Duva, and Pat Lynch. Kevin Rooney Sr., Lynne Carter, Randy Neumann, Dr. Domenic Coletta, and Tom Casino will be honored.

Furthermore, posthumously: James Broad, Eddie Aliano, and Harold Lederman.

The Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Celebration will offer boxing enthusiasts a weekend full of great programming.

This event includes a kick-off cocktail reception and meet & greets.

Also, a fight fan experience that features spectacular artwork, exhibits, and boxing memorabilia.

RED CARPET

The Highlight of the weekend is the red-carpet formal Induction Ceremony which takes place in an award show atmosphere.

They will honor and glorify all who helped make Atlantic City a worldwide boxing Mecca.

Guests will enjoy the opportunity to mix and mingle with special guests, including entertainers, sports icons, government officials, and more.

In addition, many previous honorees will be in attendance.

