Andres Cortes hunting big fights, eyes promotional deal

December 22nd, 2021

Team Cortes

Undefeated super featherweight, Andres Cortes (16-0, 9 KOs), is looking for big fights in 2022. Cortes, a promotional free agent who ended 2021 with two spectacular knockouts on national television, feels he’s ready to step up in competition.

“2021 was a great year for me and I showed the type of fighter I’ve become since the pandemic hit,” said Cortes. “I took out Genesis Servania in one round, a fighter who had never been stopped. I followed that win with another knockout against Mark Bernaldez, another tough fighter. I feel I’m ready to step up against all the top guys at super featherweight in 2022.”

Hailing from Las Vegas, NV, Cortes is seeking to sign with one of the top promotional organizations in boxing. He believes his performances in the ring have proved he’s one of the top prospects in the sport.

“I’m hoping my actions in the ring will garner me a promotional agreement with a top promoter,” continued the 24-year-old Cortes. “I’m still young and my dreams of becoming a world champion are right there for me. I want to stay busy and make my run toward a world title with a promoter who wants me on their team. I know I can bring a lot of value to anyone who signs me.”

“My brother and I have worked really hard to get into this position,” said Luis Cortes, brother and trainer of Andres.

“We’ve been at this for a very long time, and I believe my brother is an incredible fighter, who will become a world champion with the right promoter. I’m not just saying that because he’s my brother, I know it because of the damage we’ve done in sparring against some of these so-called top prospects and world champions. I know our vision of signing with a top promoter will come to fruition as we are in discussions with some top organizations.”